Get rid of your drinking cans this Saturday and help Tidy Towns fundrasing in Tipperary
CAHIR TIDY TOWNS GROUP
Cahir Tidy Towns drinks can collection continues on this Saturday, June 5 in the Castle Car Park from 10.30 to 11.15am.
Cahir Tidy Towns drinks can collection continues on this Saturday, June 5 in the Castle Car Park from 10.30 to 11.15am.
Thanks to ABP and Dave Duggan in Cahir River Search & Rescue.
This is an important fundraiser for Cahir Tidy Towns and it is doing very well. Everyone benefits from this win-win venture.
Thanks also to all who participate from Cahir Tidy Towns Group.
Leave your comment
Share your opinions on