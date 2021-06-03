Get rid of your drinking cans this Saturday and help Tidy Towns fundrasing in Tipperary

Cahir Tidy Towns drinks can collection continues on this Saturday, June 5 in the Castle Car Park from 10.30 to 11.15am.

Thanks to ABP and Dave Duggan in Cahir River Search & Rescue.

This is an important fundraiser for Cahir Tidy Towns and it is doing very well. Everyone benefits from this win-win venture.

Thanks also to all who participate from Cahir Tidy Towns Group.