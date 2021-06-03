Great news for one Tipperary national school with big cheque from local sports clubs
THOMASTOWN NATIONAL SCHOOL
Kilfeacle & District RFC's Jack McLoughlin in action. The club, together with the Golden/Kilfeacle GAA Club recently made a big cheque presentation to Thomastown National School.
Thomastown National School say sincere thank you
Thomastown NS would like to sincerely thank Golden/Kilfeacle GAA Club and Kilfeacle & District RFC for organising the hugely successful Keep It Moving Challenge over the May Bank Holiday weekend.
The school were delighted to receive €4,643.73 from this fundraising event.
Many thanks to both clubs for the wonderful generosity that they have shown towards the school.
Leave your comment
Share your opinions on