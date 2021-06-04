Tipperary 'Healthy Club Project ' - Continuing to make the GAA a healthier place to enjoy

Cahir Juvenile GAA Club have been involved in the “Healthy Club Project” since 2018. A lot of work has been put in behind the scenes. The aim of the project is to make the GAA a healthier place for people to enjoy. It involves looking after physical and mental health and general wellbeing of its members and of the community as a whole.

We would like to say a big thank you to Dolan’s Super Valu Cahir for supplying fresh fruit to the boys after training and continue to be a great support to Cahir Juvenile GAA. We would also like to thank Cahir gardaí for their help (giving safety talks and providing and presenting medals to U8’s blitz in 2019) and different projects have been carried out with talks given on mental health, alcohol abuse and cyber bullying.

Cahir Juvenile GAA achieved over the 4,000km in the Irish Life – My Steps Challenge which was great to get people out exercising during the lockdown. They also had volunteers helping out in the community during lockdown. With Covid, a lot of projects had to be postponed but as things are slowly get back to normal we will be continuing our work on the Healthy Club Project. As the saying goes, “a lot done but a lot more to do”.

Thanks to all involved.

Noreen O’Connor (Healthy Club Officer) Cahir Juvenile GAA.