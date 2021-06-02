Economic recovery plan guarantees extension of 9% tourism VAT rate for businesses in Tipperary - Burgess

The economic recovery plan launched by government this week sets out a range of supports and investment for the tourism industry in Tipperary, including the extension of the 9% tourism VAT rate, a Cashel based Fine Gael Councillor has said.

The plan includes targeted supports for the tourism sector such as pilot events for arts, culture, sports, and live entertainment, as well as restart payments up to a maximum of €30,000 for businesses reopening in time for the tourist season this Summer.

Councillor Burgess said, “from double CRSS payments to a lower VAT rate, the tourism industry in Tipperary is set to get a real boost over the coming months with the launch of the Government’s Economic Recovery Plan.

“I know that some businesses haven’t had the opportunity to take full advantage of the reduced tourism VAT rate to date, so I’m delighted to see the extension of the tourism VAT rate of 9% until September 2022. This will give businesses across Tipperary the opportunity to claw back some of their much-needed lost revenue.

"I have been advocating for the reduction in the tourism and hospitality sector from the beginning and I'm glad this reduction has been extended. It makes sense and it's only fair to support this industry who has practically experienced a total shutdown since last year" said Cashel's Declan Burgess.

“Many restaurants, shops and local attractions in Tipperary have faced huge challenges over the past 15 months, but today’s announcement marks a new chapter on our road to recovery post-pandemic.

“Our economic recovery is going to be rapid; businesses are going to reopen, and people are going to return to their jobs.

“Summer 2021 is a summer we can look forward to, with tourists returning to visit our local attractions and businesses here in Tipperary. We’re going to see people back in our restaurants and pubs, our parks and beaches, and our local shops and attractions.

​“The supports for the tourism industry outlined in the Plan go far beyond the reduced VAT rate. The commercial rates waiver will be extended for three months for businesses in Tipperary, while businesses set to reopen can avail of double CRSS payments for three weeks up to a maximum of €30,000,” Councillor Declan Burgess concluded.