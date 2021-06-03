Motorist doing 204km/h on Tipperary motorway was rushing to see car wash client

A driver detected travelling at 204km/h on the M7 near Roscrea was rushing back from Dublin to his car wash business in County Kerry to see a client, Nenagh Court was told.

Samuel Catalin Plesca of 59 Slí Na Speire, Clieveragh, Listowel, pleaded to dangerous driving at Rockforest, Knock, Roscrea, on June 13, 2020.

Garda Chris O’Mara told the court Mr Plesca was driving too fast to stop him so he contacted a colleague in Nenagh who stopped Mr Plesca at Lahesseragh, Nenagh.

A plea by solicitor Johnny Spencer to reduce the charge to careless driving was rejected by the State, and, having heard the evidence, Mr Spencer agreed that his client had “not much of a leg to stand on”.

Mr Spencer said it was one of the highest speeds he had ever encountered in his time representing offenders. However, he pleaded that his client did need his licence.

The court also heard that Mr Catalin voluntarily handed over a piece of cannabis valued at €10 while he was being interviewed on the roadside.

The court heard Mr Catalin had two previous convictions for speeding.

Judge Elizabeth MacGrath said Mr Catalin had not learned from his previous convictions, and noted that he had been travelling at an “an extremely high speed”.

She convicted the defendant of dangerous driving, banning him from driving for two years and imposing a fine of €300.

She imposed a fine of €50 for possession of the cannabis.

She fixed recognizance in Mr Catalin’s own bond of €250.