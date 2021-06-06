Good representation of club on Tipperary Ladies Football Under 16 Panel

The Tipperary Ladies Football Under 16 Panel has been announced
The Tipperary Ladies Football Under 16 Panel was announced this week and includes;
Caomihe Molloy Hickey, Sarah Ryan, Emer Roche, Ciara O’Hora, Eva Cremmins (Arravale Rovers), Caoilinn Casey, Molly Gilmartin, Andrea Quirke, Anna Murphy, Emer Dwan (Boherlahan),
Caomihe Grace (Cahir), Thea O’Leary (Clerihan), Nicole Delaney (Fethard), Grace O’Shea, Niamh Hayes (Galtee Rovers/ St. Pecauns), Sarah Bell, Grace Fitz Ryan, Kate Carr, Holycross Ballycahill,
Aine Carew (Lattin/Cullen), Ciara Shelly (Moycarkey Borris), Hazel Brennan, Ava Wall (Moyle Rovers), Muireann Treacy (Slieve Felim/ Raparees), Eva Sumner, Ava Ryan Helen Cleere Moyne Templetuohy,
Nora Martin Slievenamon, Shona McBride, Tara Hoare (Templemore), Chloe Byrne Thurles Sarfields.
