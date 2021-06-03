Man stole cable charger from Tipperary store

A probation report has been sought by Nenagh Court on a man who stole a charger cable worth €19.67 from Tesco, Borrisokane Road, Nenagh.

The court was told that Adam Dulewski, 22, of 6 St Patrick’s Terrace, Nenagh, put the cable in his pocket and walked out of the store without paying for it.

The court heard that Mr Dulewski was later arrested and admitted the offence in an interview at Nenagh Garda station.

The property was subsequently recovered, however, it was not in resalable order. However, compensation had been paid.

Judge Elizabeth MacGrath remanded Mr Dulewski on bail and adjourned the case to June 18 for a probation report.