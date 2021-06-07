Tipperary students given chance to buy a unique present for their teacher

As the school year draws to a close, many children will want to give a present to their teacher to thank them for their hard work.

The events of the last year have tested us all, but also opened our eyes to many things we may have taken for granted in the past and allowed us to empathise with others in a new way.

Presentformyteacher.com is where parents and guardians can buy an online gift for their children’s teachers in exchange for a donation towards the work of Mary’s Meals, which has a branch in Tipperary.

Every donation will help to support its mission to provide nutritious daily meals to some of the world’s poorest children in their place of education.

Donations of any amount are gratefully accepted and for just €18.30, a child can receive daily meals while they learn for an entire school year. Mary's Meals feeds more than 1.8 million children each school day.

It is really two gifts in one: your children can safely send a beautiful e-card via email to recognise and thank their teacher, while simultaneously giving a gift of hope to hungry children across the globe.

For more details see www.marysmeal.ie

The group also has a short video of children saying why they are buying this unique present for their teachers this year: see https://fb.watch/ 5TqBTMvNZV/