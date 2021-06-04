Tipperary TD warns delays are leaving local post offices facing a crisis

As the Irish Postmasters’ Union calls for urgent action to save post offices from closure, Tipperary Sinn Féin TD Martin Browne has said that delay and inaction now leaves the post office network in County Tipperary facing an immediate crisis which would also strip some communities of all Bank of Ireland services as well.

“Earlier this year, I warned that no more time can be wasted for the social value of County Tipperary’s post offices to be fully appreciated, and that the Grant Thornton Report recommendations on saving the network must be implemented immediately before a reduction in payment rates takes effect from July 1," said Deputy Browne.

However, he said that with just one month ahead of that date, the Irish Postmasters’ Union had found itself having to hammer the point home again, because the action they needed had not been forthcoming from the Government.

“With three Bank of Ireland branches in Cashel, Cahir and Templemore to close within months, our post offices have never been more important to County Tipperary, as they were planning to run some of Bank of Ireland’s services instead," the Cashel TD pointed out.

He said that if the Grant Thornton report continued to be ignored and left to remain on the shelf, as had been the case with the Kerr Report, the future of post offices was in severe jeopardy, and communities will suffer as a result.

“For years now, rural Ireland has been continuing to witness key services being stripped away from them. Earlier this year I pointed to decisions made about St Brigid’s in Carrick-on-Suir and the Dean Maxwell in Roscrea as being examples of this.

“Unfortunately, this has not changed, and the needs of our communities are being ignored through the neglect of the post office sector," said Deputy Browne.

He said that independent research had found that 85% of those surveyed supported Government providing financial support to keep their local post office open, while 86% wanted more State services available at them.

“If the Government fails to do this, it is failing our communities,” warned Deputy Browne.