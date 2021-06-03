Nenagh Éire Óg present Community Lotto prizes to local Tipperary healthcare workers

Lotto: As part of our Community Lotto, we donated €500 to our local healthcare workers. This was organised by Friends of Nenagh Hospital who drew five names from staff members in Nenagh Hospital.

The winners were: Jessy George, Mary Minogue, Marjorie Roberts, Deirdre Ryan and Denis Farrell and they each received €100 voucher for a local business.

We have now donated €2,500 to local charities since relaunching our club lotto last June.

At the end of the current 10 week cycle we will be donating a further €500 to our next chosen charity which is the Nenagh Rape Crisis Centre.

As we approach the first anniversary of the lotto relaunch, plans are in place to change its current format. We will continue to donate €500 to a local charity every 10 weeks. However, at the end of the current 10-week cycle (which is at the end of July) we will once again introduce weekly lucky dip prizes. This will replace the current supplementary draw that we hold every 10 weeks. So from the lotto draw of July 26 there will be three lucky dip prizes of €50 each on the weeks when our lotto jackpot is not won.

We thank everyone for continuing to support our lotto and ask that if you have not already joined, please do so now through the link on the club website – www.nenagheireog.com

Catherine Ryan, director of nursing, Nenagh Hospital, presents John Tooher, chair, Nenagh Éire Óg, with a Thank You letter on behalf of Nenagh Hospital staff for the vouchers raffled among the hospital staff

Membership: The deadline for the payment of membership was May 31. This can still be paid online through the link on the club website and can also be paid to your mentors at training.

All players, both adult and juvenile, should pay their membership immediately to be covered under the Player Injury Scheme.

Hurling Wall: The fundraising for the new hurling wall and astro turf pitch will continue over the coming weeks as we try to meet our target for this phase of the project.

We thank all of those who have donated to date and also thanks to our team of members who have worked hard over the past number of weeks organising these donations.

With the work due to commence on the wall in the coming weeks, we ask that you please continue to make your donations, all donations are greatly appreciated.

Further information on this phase of the project / fundraising can be had from Liam Heffernan, Mary Jo O’Reilly or Anne Kennedy.

County Senior League: With everyone back training for the past few weeks, we are now looking forward to matches beginning in the next few weeks.

First up will be the County Senior League where we have been drawn in a group with Roscrea, JK Brackens and Thurles Sarsfields.

Our first game is due to take place against Roscrea on Sunday, June 13.

Keep a check on the website and social media for fixtures.

Community Response: As restrictions are gradually being eased, it is time once again to stand down our community response group.

We wish to thank all those who have volunteered their time over the past 15 months to help out those who needed it during Covid restrictions, and we especially thank Bartley Ryan for his time in coordinating this.

SOS - Sink or Spin! It's time to plan your summer and get outdoors. SOS Sink or Spin is a cycling sportive starting and ending in Nenagh Éire Óg’s Mac Donagh Park on Saturday, August 21. It will take riders on a journey through Tipperary, Clare, Limerick and Galway around Lough Derg.

The registration fee for SOS is €55 and includes event participation, full event back up, feed stations and refuel points, on route mechanical support and stunning views of Lough Derg.

All information on this event is available at eventmaster.ie/event/lDO5FV8HPO

See you in Nenagh on August 21.

NÉÓ Nursery: Nenagh Éire Ógres camp '21 got underway in brilliant style on Saturday morning as the sun came out to welcome all the new Éire Ógres to MacDonagh Park.

The children enjoyed lots of games and skill challenges at the many fun Ógres challenge stations.

Thanks to Niall for organising this year's Ógres camp and also to everyone who assisted in ensuring a safe and fun environment for the children to enjoy themselves. Thanks to EBS Nenagh_New Mortgages for their kind sponsorship.

Anyone wishing to join next week is more than welcome. Parents must remain for the hour.

Any boy born in 2016 that wishes to attend needs to contact Erica on 086-8774496. Any girl born in 2015 or if they have turned 5 already can contact Paul on 086-4692641.

Return To Play: We would ask all parents/guardians to observe and co-operate with all the Covid protocols.