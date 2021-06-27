River Suir project to investigate threatened species – call for Citizen Scientists

The River Suir Project is a citizen science venture commissioned by Clonmel-based Suircan Environmental and Dublin-based BioID, a research lab specialising in e-DNA Marine and Molecular Ecology.

The project has been funded by the STDC Leader fund in conjunction with LAWPRO, the local authority water programme.

Alan Moore, chairman of Suircan is delighted with the project, which has to date recruited Dr Aoife Egan, a professional environmental biologist, as the locally based project coordinator.

The citizen science training strand of the project is due to start in mid-June and a callout is currently underway to recruit 30 volunteers.

The volunteers will undertake training in water sampling with a view to taking samples at key points along the River Suir and its tributaries.

“We are looking for local people who live in the vicinity of the River Suir catchment areas that have an interest in the health and biodiversity of the river.

As much of the River Suir is a designated special area of conservation, we are looking for community groups and individuals to get involved with this project and become champions of the catchment” says Alan Moore.

Interested candidates will receive training from members of LAWPRO on the biodiversity and catchment management of the River Suir, with Dr Jens Carlsson from BioID running eDNA training, which is a non-invasive water sampling technique that identifies species to better understand the distribution of rare and threatened species. He will also run two practical water sampling demonstrations at two locations on the river.

It is expected that the citizen scientists will take water samples from agreed sampling sites on the main river and its tributaries to ascertain the health of three threatened river species, which are the freshwater pearl mussel, the sea lamprey and the white-clawed crayfish.

“We need approximately 30 citizen scientists to commit to taking up to four river water samples in their designated catchment area throughout mid-July to September. I think it would be terrific to see the Tidy Towns, boating and angling club members getting involved, but anybody with an interest in preserving the river is welcome to apply. The information gathered will help enormously in monitoring the three threatened species and their distribution in the River Suir.”

Training is essential and will be delivered at 7pm via Zoom on the following dates:

June 22: Biodiversity of the River Suir (90 minute duration).

June 29: Integrated Catchment Management (90 minute duration).

July 1: Introduction to eDNA sampling (90 minute duration).

In addition, an onsite/in-person eDNA workshop is due to take place at Inch Field in Cahir at 11am and in Golden near the bridge at 3pm on Saturday July 3 (2 hours duration).

Interested parties, members of community groups or individuals should submit their queries and expression of interest by contacting the project coordinator, Aoife Egan at riversuirproject@gmail.com