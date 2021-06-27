Tipperary employees raise over €160,000 for local causes

Abbott employees in Clonmel recently shared an update on their local charity work, which included fundraising over €160,000 for local organisations since 2017. Scoil Aonghusa in Cashel, suicide support group C-SAW Tipperary, and local Alzheimer's day care centre Le Cairde were supported through fundraising campaigns by employees of Abbott's vascular business in Clonmel.

Each local charity was selected by Abbott employees through their "Charity of Choice" programme. This supports local charities through a range of fundraising initiatives, which helps each organisation deliver specific projects.

Between 2017 and early 2020, these fundraising efforts were undertaken in-person as part of year-long employee engagement activities.

With the arrival of Covid-19, fundraising efforts moved online, with virtual events taking place throughout the remainder of 2020 and 2021. However, the generosity shown by Abbott employees wasn't dampened by the move to online fundraising.

Local school, Scoil Aonghusa, is committed to the mission of "Developing Ability, Diminishing Disability" and money raised by the Clonmel employees was used to build a new sensory room and gym, which includes facilities such as a climbing wall, swing area and soft play area.

Another charity that has benefited from Abbott's support is the Community Suicide Awareness Workers group, also known as C-SAW, established in 2013 in response to a significant increase in the number of suicides in South Tipperary.

The charity, which is a completely volunteer and professional volunteer-led service, offers mental health support to those in need. Money donated by Abbott employees helped enable C-SAW to purchase a building, ensuring they will have a permanent home and can continue to support those in need in Clonmel and the surrounding areas.

In 2020, local Alzheimer's day care centre Le Cairde was the selected Charity of Choice. Le Cairde offers dementia-specific, person-centered care where trained staff work with clients to ensure that their needs are met, and donated funds will help to create a special garden for visitors to enjoy.

Cuan Saor Women's Refuge has been selected as the 2021 Charity of Choice. The organisation helps to protect women and children and help them on the road to a new life, by providing short-term crisis accommodation for those affected by domestic violence.

Abbott employees will be fundraising throughout the year for the refuge and their donations have already begun to make an impact, with Cuan Saor using the money to expand their premises.

Deirdre Mullins, site director at Abbott's vascular business in Clonmel, said: "Abbott has been proud to call Ireland home for 75 years. Throughout that time, we have always had a culture of giving, led by our employee's community spirit and generosity. All of us have been inspired by the excellent work done by our community partners Scoil Aonghusa, Cuan Saor Women’s Refuge, C-SAW Tipperary and Le Cairde, and we are proud to support them.

"Our Charity of Choice programme has been developed and is led by our dedicated team of employees. It is having a tremendous and positive impact across the region. I want to commend all those involved for their creativity and imagination in leading fundraising efforts and for their generosity in supporting these worthy causes."

For the employees of Abbott in Clonmel the work continues. Fundraising efforts will continue throughout 2021 and the Charity of Choice programme will continue to make a difference to local charities in need.