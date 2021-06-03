Breaking: Tipperary Boil Water Notice is lifted by Irish Water

The Boil Water Notice which has been in effect in Borrisokane has been lifted by Irish Water with immediate affect.

The notice, which was issued on April 1 after cryptosporidium was found in the water supply, affected 1,750 households.

Since then, experts from Irish Water and Tipperary County Council have been working hard to implement a solution to enable to lifting of the notice by installing a new Ultraviolet (UV) disinfection system.

These works are now complete and, following consultation with the HSE, the Boil Water Notice has been lifted.

All 1,750 customers of this supply can now resume normal use of this water for drinking, food preparation and brushing teeth.

Irish Water’s Asset Operations Lead Duane O'Brien thanked the local community for their patience and cooperation while the Boil Water Notice was in place.

“Irish Water and Tipperary County Council would like to thank the customers who were affected by this notice for their patience and support while essential works were carried out at the water treatment plant," he said.