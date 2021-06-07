Many services up and running again at Tipperary Universty Hospital

The Cybe attack on the HSE system caused major disruption

Statement by Tipperary University Hospital (TippUH) week commencing Monday 07th June 2021

The ongoing cyber-attack on the HSE’s IT system has caused significant challenges to TippUH ability to deliver normal services.

However much progress has been made and the following services are now operating as normal:

Services operating:

· Outpatient Clinic

· Cardiac Diagnostic Outpatients appointment

· Physiotherapy Outpatient Appointments

· Podiatry Outpatient Appointments

· Specialist Nurse appointments

· Maternity Inpatient and Outpatient Services to include Antenatal clinic, booking appointments and anomaly scans continue. Any queries regarding Maternity services please contact the following number 087 1670274

· Elective surgery -Endoscopy (patient will be contacted to attend)

· Emergency Department expect delays for patients who need non urgent care

· Laboratory services

· Outpatient Radiology procedures,

· General X-Rays

· General Ultrasound

· Gynaecology Ultrasounds

· CTs