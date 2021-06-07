Many services up and running again at Tipperary Universty Hospital

South Tipperary General Hospital

Many services up and running again at Tipperary Universty Hospital

Reporter:

Noel Dundon

The Cybe attack on the HSE system caused major disruption

Statement by Tipperary University Hospital (TippUH) week commencing Monday 07th June 2021

The ongoing cyber-attack on the HSE’s IT system has caused significant challenges to TippUH ability to deliver normal services.

However much progress has been made and the following services are now operating as normal:

Services operating:

· Outpatient Clinic

· Cardiac Diagnostic Outpatients appointment

· Physiotherapy Outpatient Appointments

· Podiatry Outpatient Appointments

· Specialist Nurse appointments

· Maternity Inpatient and Outpatient Services to include Antenatal clinic, booking appointments and anomaly scans continue. Any queries regarding Maternity services please contact the following number 087 1670274

· Elective surgery -Endoscopy (patient will be contacted to attend)

· Emergency Department expect delays for patients who need non urgent care

· Laboratory services

· Outpatient Radiology procedures,

· General X-Rays

· General Ultrasound

· Gynaecology Ultrasounds

· CTs

Most Popular

Multimedia

More News

We've got Donegal Covered...

Subscribe or register today to discover more from DonegalLive.ie

Buy a paper

Buy the e-paper of the Donegal Democrat, Donegal People's Press, Donegal Post and Inish Times here for instant access to Donegal's premier news titles.

Buy Now
Get the news

Keep up with the latest news from Donegal with our daily newsletter featuring the most important stories of the day delivered to your inbox every evening at 5pm.

Register Here

This website and its associated sites are full participating members of the Press Council of Ireland and supports the Office of the Press Ombudsman. This scheme in addition to defending the freedom of the press, offers readers a quick, fair and free method of dealing with complaints that they may have in relation to articles that appear on our pages. To contact the Office of the Press Ombudsman go to www.pressombudsman.ie or www.presscouncil.ie