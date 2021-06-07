Breaking News: Bank Holiday tragedy as infant is fatally injured by dog

Three month old baby girl was treated at the scene but was pronouced dead in hospital a short time later

Gardaí are investigating all the circumstances after a female infant, aged 3 months, was fatally injured by a dog at a residence in Clashmore, Co.Waterford in the early hours of this morning, June 7.

Gardaí and paramedics treated the infant at the scene until she was taken to Cork University Hospital. She was pronounced deceased a short time later.



An Garda Síochána are appealing to the media and public to respect the privacy of the heartbroken family at this time.