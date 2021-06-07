Speak with Roscrea Gardaí on the new 'chatting bench'

An interesting idea to encourage people in the community to engage with their local Gardaí and develop a stronger relationship with the community has been launched in Roscrea.

The Garda 'Chatting Bench' was launched in Roscrea town last Friday (June 4) and is a new place where people can enjoy a friendly chat with a Garda from their local station and get to know each other better.

The thoughtful new idea is already putting smiles on faces, where people are intrigued by the novel new approach.

Speaking at the launch, Superintendent Eddie Golden said "we have seen similar initiatives by our Garda colleagues in other parts of the country and thought this would be excellent in the town.

"Anyone can come along and have a quick chat with us. It doesn’t have to be ‘Garda-related’, but if people feel uncomfortable about going to a Garda station for any reason, the bench is a safe place for anyone to discuss any issues of concern", the Supt. said.

"We hope that this we be a place where we can all have a little chat and a laugh whilst getting to know each other a little bit better”, Supt. Golden said.



The chatting bench was kindly donated by Roscrea's Secondary School, Coláiste Phobal and will be piloted in the Roscrea area with the aim of expanding the idea throughout the Tipperary Garda Division.

The bench will move to a new location around Roscrea every week, with the times and exact place posted on the An Garda Síochána Tipperary Facebook page. The bench will be open for one hour in each location and the Gardaí are looking forward to having a chat.