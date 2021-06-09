Clerihan GAA nursery up and running

The Clerihan nursery GAA training for 1 hour on Saturday mornings from 10.30 to 11.30 for about 8 weeks for 4-5 year old kids that have not started school yet is now up and running. All COVID regulations will be in place. There will be a minimum of 2 coaches that have done the relevant courses and have been Garda vetted. If interested send on the child's name to Declan Houlihan on 0863950105.