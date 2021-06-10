Tipperary Kidney Association Charity Walk

Irish Kidney Association
The Tipperary Branch of the Irish Kidney Association (IKA) is holding a charity walk on Sunday June 13.
Registration is in Corcoran’s Lounge, Two-Mile-Borris from 11.30 to 12.30. The walk is through the bog and takes one hour approximately.
