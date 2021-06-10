Tipperary Library Service hosts day of fun with Cruinniú na nÓg

Cruinniú na nÓg, Ireland’s national day of free creativity for children and young people, takes place on Saturday June 12. Tipperary County Council Library Service, supported by the Tipperary Creative Ireland programme, will host a day of fun, free and creative activities for all ages.

Listen to some stories, learn how to make a film with lego, make your own kite, create a door sign for your bedroom or get creative with clay, music, science and art workshops. There is something for everyone!

All our events this year are available online, so you can take part from the comfort of your own home. Booking is required. To book your place, contact us at libraries@tipperarycoco.ie

For more information, check out www.tipperarylibraries. ie

Get online and get creative!

These events are supported by the Tipperary Creative Ireland programme.