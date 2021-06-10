Ahearn welcomes €973,000 for Tipperary roads

Senator Garret Ahearn has welcomed an investment of €973,000 across 21 projects in Tipperary from the Department of transport.

Senator Ahearn said “I am delighted to have received confirmation from my colleagues Minister Eamon Ryan and Minister of State Hildegarde Naughton that Tipperary County Council have been allocated €973,000 to help Tipperary’s road network become more climate resistant. This funding is part of a €17.3m climate adaptation investment programme for regional and local roads.

“The Programme will assist Tipperary County Council in implementing 21 road improvement projects across the county while building on the support provided under the 2020 July Stimulus Plan.

Senator Ahearn continued “The types of projects approved for funding include schemes aimed at alleviating flooding to roads, bridge strengthening and repairs, embankment stability measures to protect the road and prevent slippage, altering the level of the road to mitigate flooding and reduce road closure frequency, road edge protection measures and the replacement/repair of seawalls or retaining walls which support regional and local roads.

“Projects set to receive funding under this scheme include Moyglass Community Centre for road Flooding prevention €45,000, Drom Village is to receive €30,000 for drainage works and Mullinahone is to receive €8,000 for road flooding prevention.

“This funding will support Tipperary County Council in dealing with the challenges of climate change and severe weather events. The upkeep of our road network is crucial in ensuring that our public transport, cyclists, walkers and car users can travel safely in Tipperary” Senator Garret Ahearn concluded.