Deaths in Tipperary Friday June 11

The death has occurred of Rita WALSH (née Hayes)

Ballinree, Boherlahan, Tipperary

Walsh (nee Hayes), Ballinree, Boherlahan, Cashel, Co. Tipperary, June 9th 2021, peacefully at home surrounded by her family. Rita, beloved wife of the late John and grandmother of the late John Sheehy. Deeply mourned by her loving family John, Tommy, Aileen Sheehy, Dick, Conor, Pat, Mairéad Maher and Philip, sons-in-law Bernie and John, daughters-in-law Marian, Catherine, Jean, Ann and Anne-Marie, her adored grandchildren and great-grandchildren, relatives, neighbours and friends.

May She Rest In Peace

Due to Government restrictions on Covid-19 family only Funeral Mass takes place on Saturday in Our Lady of Fatima Church, Dualla, at 11.30am, followed by burial in the adjoining cemetery. If you would like to leave a message of condolence for the family please click on the link below.

The death has occurred of Helen O'Donovan (née Houlihan)

Currasilla, Grangemockler, Carrick-on-Suir, Tipperary

Helen O’Donovan (nee Houlihan) Late of Currasilla, Grangemockler, Carrick-on-Suir, Co. Tipperary. Died 8th June 2021. Sadly missed by her loving husband Chris, children sons Evin, Damien, Killian and Aaron, daughters Rosie, Gina and Imelda, brothers, sisters, brothers-in-law, sisters-in-law, grandchildren, nieces, nephews, relatives and friends.

May she rest in peace

Arriving at Grangemockler Church on Saturday the 12 June 2021 for Funeral Mass at 11am followed by burial afterwards in the adjoining cemetery.

DUE TO HSE GUIDELINES HELEN'S MASS WILL TAKE PLACE FOR IMMEDIATE FAMILY. WE SUGGEST USING THE ONLINE CONDOLENCE PAGE BELOW AS AN OPTION TO OFFER YOUR SYMPATHIES. THANK YOU FOR YOUR CO OPERATION AND CONSIDERATION AT THIS DIFFICULT TIME. MAX 50 PEOPLE AT CHURCH SERVICE THANK YOU.

The death has occurred of Johnny Peters

Beechwood, Nenagh, Tipperary

Johnny Peters, Beechwood, Nenagh, Co. Tipperary, June 9th 2021, peacefully, in the wonderful care of the staff of Milford Care Centre, surrounded by his loving family, beloved husband of Mary and loving father of Siobhán, Jack, Darragh and Aoife. Sadly missed by his loving family, his sister Bridget, his brothers and their families, Noel and Kathleen (New York), Mattie and Teresa (Kilruane) and James (Laddy) and Eileen, brother-in-law Liam, nieces, nephews, cousins, relatives, kind neighbours and a wide circle of good friends.

Due to Government and HSE Guidelines a family Funeral Mass for Johnny will take place on Saturday 12th, departing his home at 11.30am to arrive in Kilruane Church, for Mass at 12 o'clock, followed by burial in Kilruane Graveyard, with adherence to social distancing and face covering. Those who are unable to attend the Mass can take part in the ceremony, on the live stream service through the Cloughjordan Parish Facebook page. If you would like to leave a message of condolence for the family, please click on the link below. Family flowers only, donations, if desired, to Milford Care Centre.

The death has occurred of James Hackett

Kilmaneen, Newcastle, Tipperary

James Hackett, Kilmaneen, Newcastle, Clonmel, Co Tipperary, 9th June 2021, peacefully, at Tipperary University Hospital. (Predeceased by his daughter Pauline). Sadly missed by his loving wife Nellie, sons and daughters Patrick, Mícheál, James, Aisling, Alish and David, grandchildren, daughters-in-law, sons-in-law, sister Eleanor (Connolly) nephews, nieces, relatives and friends.

May James Rest in Peace

James' funeral cortège will arrive at Ballybacon Church on Saturday at 10.45am for Requiem Mass at 11am, followed by burial in the adjoining cemetery. Those who cannot attend the funeral can watch live via the Ardfinnan livestream service www.churchservices.tv/ardfinnan and click on the tab: Ballybacon.

Due to Government guidelines numbers are limited to 50 people in the church. Those who wish to leave a personal message of condolence may do so in the Condolences section below. Family flowers only, please, donations, if desired, to South Tipperary Hospice Movement.

The death has occurred of DAVID CALLERY

Ratby, Leicester and, Nenagh, Tipperary

David died on June 1st 2021, peacefully, at his home in Leicester, after a long illness, borne with great courage. David, loving and devoted father of Sophie and Joe, beloved brother of Liz and Carmel, adored uncle of Grace, Olivia and Jack, true and loyal friend of Paul, Carmel’s partner. Predeceased by his parents, John and Teresa Callery. David will be sadly missed by his loving family, Aunt May, Uncle Jim, Aunty Mary, his cousins, Jenny, mother of Sophie and Joe, work colleagues, neighbours and a wide circle of friends.