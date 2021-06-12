Deaths in Tipperary June 12

The death has occurred of Karen Hanley

Pearse Park and late of Bansha Road, Tipperary Town, Tipperary

Hanley, Pearse Park and late of Bansha Road, Tipperary Town, June 10th 2021, Karen. Sadly missed by her loving family, father Timmy, mother Margaret, brother Derek, sister-in-law Therese, nephews Tadgh and Francis and niece Helen, uncle Joe, cousins, relatives and friends.

Rest in Peace

Due to COVID-19 restrictions a private family Mass for Karen will take place in St. Michael's Church, Tipperary on Sunday, 13th June 2021, at 2.30pm. Mass may be viewed on www.stmichaelsparishtipperary.ie and burial afterwards in in St. Michael's Cemetery. If you wish to leave a message of Condolence, please click on the link below.

The death has occurred of Ruth Holloway (née O' Gorman)

Kilrush, Thurles, Tipperary

The death has occurred of Ruth Holloway (née O' Gorman) of Kilrush, Thurles, Co. Tipperary. Survived by her daughter Jasmine, son Jake, mother Margaret, father Eamonn O' Gorman, sister Ria, brother-in-law Andrew (Shakespeare), niece Bella, nephews Zac, Charlie and Noah.

There will be a Memorial Service for Ruth on Saturday, July 3rd, at 7 pm via Zoom online. Please contact a member of the family for more details.

One of Ruth's favourite scriptures was:

"Do not be anxious over anything, but in everything by prayer and supplication along with thanksgiving let your petitions be made known to God, and the peace of God that surpasses all understanding will guard your hearts and your mental powers by means of Christ Jesus."

- Philippians 4:6&7.

The death has occurred of Bill O'Reilly

Ballypatrick, Clonmel, Tipperary

A Private Funeral Service will take Place on Monday.

May Bill Rest in Peace

The death has occurred of Paschal Boland

Latteragh, Nenagh, Tipperary

Boland, Paschal, Knocknagoogh, Latteragh, Nenagh, on 10th June, peacefully, following a short illness. Predeceased by his parents Bill and Josephine. Deeply regretted by his many cousins, neighbours and a large circle of friends.

Rest in Peace

Arriving at The Church of the Immaculate Conception, Templederry, Saturday, 12th June, for 11am requiem Mass. Burial afterwards in St. Odhran's Cemetery, Latteragh. Paschal’s funeral Mass will be carried out in line with current government guidelines and can be accessed virtually through the following link: http://funeralslive.ie/paschal-boland

The death has occurred of Margaret Hally (née Walsh)

Newcastle, Tipperary

Born into Eternal Life, Margaret Hally (nee Walsh) late of Newcastle, Clonmel, formerly of Rathcormack, Co. Waterford and following a long career nursing in St. Luke’s Hospital, Clonmel, passed away peacefully in the tender care of the staff at Padre Pio Rest Home, Cappoquin.

Predeceased by her brothers Martin and Maurice. Deeply regretted by her beloved husband Tommy, very sadly missed by her brothers John and Robert, sisters Ellen Jones and Mary Drohan, sisters-in-law Maureen Maloney and Margaret Walsh, her nephews Seamus and Sean Drohan, her nieces Louise and Mairead Walsh, grandnieces and grandnephews, extended family, neighbours and many friends.

May She Rest In Peace

Removal to the Church of Our Lady of the Assumption, Newcastle, arriving at 11.30am for Requiem Mass on Monday, 14th June 2021, followed by burial in the adjoining Cemetery, Newcastle.

Those who cannot attend can watch live via the Ardfinnan livestream service www.churchservices.tv/ardfinnan and click on the tab: Newcastle.

The death has occurred of Seamus Gleeson

Silvermines, Nenagh, Tipperary

We regret to state the sudden death of Seamus Gleeson of Manchester, England and formerly Silvermines, Nenagh, Co. Tipperary.

Predeceased by his father Jimmy and mother Peggy. Deeply regretted and sadly missed by his loving family; wife Mary, daughter Denise, son James, brothers Paddy and Séan, sisters-in-law, brothers-in-law, nieces, nephews, cousins, relatives and friends.

Rest In Peace.