Deaths in Tipperary June 13

The death has occurred of Norah O'Brien (née Ryan Cooney)

Bartoose, Emly, Tipperary / Upperchurch, Tipperary

Formerly Upperchurch, Co. Tipperary. Peacefully, in the loving care of Milford Care Centre, Limerick. Predeceased by her loving parents Tom and Eileen and her infant brother Conor; Deeply regretted by her loving family, husband John, sons Thomas and Joseph, daughter Mary, her aunt Jonie, sisters Mary, Eileen and Josephine, brothers John, Tom, Gerard, Michael, Pat and Martin, sisters in law, brothers in law, nieces, nephews,cousins, relatives and many friends.

Rest In Peace

Requiem Mass in Emly parish church on Monday, 14th June, at 1pm. Burial afterwards in the local cemetery. Family flowers only. Donations in lieu, if desired, to Milford Care Centre. Those who would have wished to attend the requiem Mass but cannot may view it at www.emly.ie. The family would like to thank you for your understanding at this difficult time.

messages of condolences can be left in the condolence section below.

The death has occurred of Michael Corbett

Henry Laffan Heights, Killenaule, Tipperary

Corbett, Michael (Henry Laffan Heights, Killenaule, Thurles, Co. Tipperary), 12th June 2021. Deeply regretted by his loving family, sons Anthony & Michael, daughter-in-law, grandson, great grandchildren, brothers, sisters, brothers-in-law, sisters-in-law, nephews, nieces, relatives and friends.

Rest in Peace

Reposing at O'Connell's Funeral Home, Killenaule, this Monday evening from 6 o'c to 7.30 o'c. Arriving at St. Mary's Church, Killenaule, on Tuesday morning at 11.15 o'c for Funeral Mass at 11.30 o'c, followed by cremation in The Island Crematorium, Ringaskiddy, Co. Cork.

Please adhere to Government & HSE guidelines regarding face coverings and social distancing. Please feel free to leave a message of sympathy in the Condolence book below.

The death has occurred of Philomena Dunne (née Power)

Dublin Hill, Ballingarry (SR), Tipperary

Philomena Dunne, Dublin Hill, Ballingarry, Thurles, Co Tipperary, peacefully. Deeply regretted by her husband Michael, sons Tim and JJ, daughters Mary and Beatrice, daughters-in-law Paula and Marie, sons-in-law Noel and Mark, grandchildren Laura, Michelle, Jenny, Michael, Emer, Daragh, Eoghan, Gavin, Shauna, Liam, Daniel, Lucy and Tommy, great grandchildren Mikie and Teigan, brothers John and Willie, sisters Breda, Maudie and Peg, sister-in-law Ann, nieces, nephews, extended family, best friend Catherine, neighbours and friends.

May Philomena Rest In Peace.

Philomena's Funeral shall take place privately.

If you wish to offer your condolences to the family, please do so by using the condolence link below. Philomena's family thank you for your understanding at this difficult time.

The death has occurred of Patrick (Paddy) McGrath

Moycarkey, Thurles, Tipperary

Peacefully, at home. Predeceased by his brothers Fr John and James, sister Biddy Ann (Kelly), Deeply regretted by his sisters Kitty (Campion, Woodsgift) and Mary (Ryan, Clogher), sister in law Catherine, nieces, Hannah (Crosse), Margaret-Mary, Edwina and Antonia, nephews, nieces, grandnephews, grandnieces, relatives, neighbours and many friends.

May He Rest In Peace

Following government guidelines Paddy's funeral cortege will arrive at St Peter's Church, Moycarkey, on Monday 14th June, at 11am for Requiem Mass at 11.30am. Burial afterwards in St Peter's Cemetery, Moycarkey. Numbers are limited to 50 persons in the church. The Mass can be heard live on Radio 105.1. Sympathies can be expressed in the condolence section below. Family flowers only.

House Strictly Private Please.