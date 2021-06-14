Bookings now open for very popular annual Tipperary Adventure Race

Bookings now open for very popular annual Tipperary Adventure Race

Booking for the 2021 Knock Me Down Adventure, which will take place on Saturday August 28, has now opened.

Reporter:

Jeddy Walsh

Booking for the 2021 event, which will take place on Saturday August 28, has now opened.

For further updates connect up on Facebook or sign up for emails at www.KMDActive.com.

Booking links are at the bottom of the page, under the terms and conditions.

