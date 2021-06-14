Tipperary pharmacies are now offering one-shot J&J vaccine

A number of Tipperary pharmacies are now offering the one-shot Johnson & Johnson / Janssen Covid-19 vaccine.

Pharmacies joined the roll-out of the vaccination campaign this Monday and, initially, 60,000 doses of the vaccine will be distributed to participating pharmacies across the country.

Pharmacists will administer the vaccines to people aged 50 and over, who have not yet been vaccinated.

There is no need to register online for the service, but people will need to book an appointment with their pharmacist.

Vaccinations will take place in a separate consultation room within a pharmacy. People will have to wait for 15 minutes after receiving their jab so that they can be monitored for any side effects.

The Tipperary pharmacies offering the vaccine are:

Anna Kelly Pharmacy, O'Connors Shopping Centre, Martyrs Road, Nenagh; E45 K389; ph: 067-34244

Coffey's Allcare Pharmacy, Castle Street, Roscrea, E53 TY20; ph: 0505-21652

Dalton's Pharmacy, Teach na Chuinne, Fethard, E91 D260; ph: 052-6130001

Grogan's Pharmacy & Opticans, Main Street, Ballina, V94 VX28; ph: 061-376118

Guerin's Pharmacy, 7 Mitchell Street, Nenagh, E45 YK09; ph: 067-31447

Haven Pharmacy Lannens, 10 New Street, Carrick-on-Suir, E32 P663; ph: 051-640060

Hylands CarePlus Pharmacy, Main Street, Templemore, E41 T3K5; ph: 0504-35781

James F. O'Sullivan (Pharmacy), Main Street, Fethard, E91 F8H4; ph: 052-6131239

Kirbys Pharmacy, 3 Main Street, Tipperary Town, E34 YT38; ph: 062-51142

Kissanes Pharmacy (Tipperary), 52 Main Street,Tipperary Town, E34 XW68; ph: 062-51125