They'll be sussing out 'Big Maggie' in Tipperary on Thursday night

The Multeen Players will be hoping to put on John B Keane's "Big Maggie" this December. A meeting regarding same will take place in Knockavilla Hall this Thursday night, June 17.
THE MULTEEN PLAYERS ARE BACK
It is planned that The Multeen Players will be back on stage in December with their production of John B Keane`s "Big Maggie."
With this in mind, the Multeen Players are holding a meeting outside Knockavilla Hall this Thursday, June 17 at 8.30pm to organise putting our set together over the summer months.
If you would like to be part of this production in any way, behind the scenes, helping with props, set building, etc, please pop down on Thursday night to learn more. All are welcome.
More News
The Multeen Players will be hoping to put on John B Keane's "Big Maggie" this December. A meeting regarding same will take place in Knockavilla Hall this Thursday night, June 17.
John O’Dwyer, a Sologhead man domiciled in London, was a very popular winner of the St Nicholas FC draw last week.
Subscribe or register today to discover more from DonegalLive.ie
Buy the e-paper of the Donegal Democrat, Donegal People's Press, Donegal Post and Inish Times here for instant access to Donegal's premier news titles.
Keep up with the latest news from Donegal with our daily newsletter featuring the most important stories of the day delivered to your inbox every evening at 5pm.