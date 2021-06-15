They'll be sussing out 'Big Maggie' in Tipperary on Thursday night

THE MULTEEN PLAYERS ARE BACK



It is planned that The Multeen Players will be back on stage in December with their production of John B Keane`s "Big Maggie."



With this in mind, the Multeen Players are holding a meeting outside Knockavilla Hall this Thursday, June 17 at 8.30pm to organise putting our set together over the summer months.

If you would like to be part of this production in any way, behind the scenes, helping with props, set building, etc, please pop down on Thursday night to learn more. All are welcome.