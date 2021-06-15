Get going today! Friday is the last day for Tipperary GAA Club's Virtual 5K

Ballingarry G.A.A. Adult/Juvenile & Camogie Club



The Ballingarry GAA Club 5Km Virtual Walk/Run/Cycle continues until Friday, June 18. Money raised will be used to continue improvements that will benefit the whole community. So it is for everyone’s benefit that we support this upcoming 5k fundraiser.

You can still donate. Don’t forget – do it today.



See the link below to donate :

https://www.ifundraise.ie/ 6306_ballingarry-gaa-and- camogie-club-5k-run.html.