Tipperary gardaí seize suspected cocaine worth €3,500 in Roscrea search

The gardaí seized suspected cocaine valued at €3,500 following a drugs search in Roscrea last week.

The search was conducted at Assumption Park in the town at 7pm on Tuesday.

Gardaí are continuing with their inquiries into this matter and a file is being prepared for the DPP.

Two males were arrested on suspicion of drink driving in the Nenagh District in recent days.

One arrest was made at Lissenhall, Nenagh, at 5am last Friday, while the second occurred at Parkmore, Roscrea, at 7pm on Monday.

Gardaí arrested a male for being intoxicated at Tyone, Nenagh, at 9pm last Friday.

Another male was arrested at Lisbunny, Nenagh, at 2am on Tuesday of this week, when he was reportedly abusive to gardaí.