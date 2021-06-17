Tipperary gardaí seize Mastiff roaming around Roscrea unattended
The gardaí in Roscrea have seized a Mastiff dog that was observed roaming around the town unattended.
The animal was eventually seized by gardaí, who subsequently identified the owner.
A file for the DPP is being prepared in this matter.
The gardaí are reminding dog owners to ensure that their dogs are kept on a lead and supervised when in public places.
More News
Taking part in a fundraising bed push in 1991 were they Youth Club members from throughout South Tipperary.
National Gallery head of finance Mary Leane, left, with Accounting Technicians Ireland apprentice Rosario Rowe, who was a full time homemaker looking for a job before discovering the programme
New members of the Get Into Golf Programme at Clonmel Golf Club, from left: Clare Walsh, Bernie Walsh, Siobhan Nolan and Marie Grace.
Clonmel Boxing Club coach Martin Fennessy (left) and club president Keith (Bobby) Galvin presented a card signed by all her clubmates to Ellie Mai before her departure
Subscribe or register today to discover more from DonegalLive.ie
Buy the e-paper of the Donegal Democrat, Donegal People's Press, Donegal Post and Inish Times here for instant access to Donegal's premier news titles.
Keep up with the latest news from Donegal with our daily newsletter featuring the most important stories of the day delivered to your inbox every evening at 5pm.