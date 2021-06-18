Tipperary farming: Glanbia May milk price falls short of the 36cpl demanded by IFA

Following last week’s announcement from Lakeland Dairies that it will pay 36cpl, including bonus and VAT, for May supplies, IFA dairy chairman Stephen Arthur said Glanbia must return the same price and stop finding themselves left behind on milk price.

“The market is delivering 36cpl. We expect all milk processors to pay this price to dairy farmers,” he said.

However, Glanbia announced this Monday that it will pay its member milk suppliers 35.6cpl, including VAT, for May creamery milk supplies at 3.6% butterfat and 3.3% protein.

Glanbia Ireland (GI) will pay a base milk price for May of 35.18cpl, including VAT, for creamery milk at 3.6% fat and 3.3% protein. This is an increase of 1cpl from the April base price.

Farmer members will also receive a 0.42cpl, including VAT, payment from Glanbia Co-op on all milk supplied this month as their ‘Share of GI Profit’.

The Glanbia Ireland base price and Co-op Share of GI Profit payment will be adjusted to reflect the actual constituents of milk delivered by suppliers.

The Glanbia milk price for May creamery milk, based on LTO constituents of 4.2% butterfat and 3.4% protein, is 38.73cpl.

Glanbia Ireland Chairman John Murphy said: “Dairy markets are in reasonable balance at present, despite the variable nature of the recovery in demand from the food service sector. The board will continue to monitor developments on a monthly basis.”