Tipperary gardaí investigating thefts of antique flower pots and trailer

The gardaí in Tipperary are appealing for witness information following the theft of a trailer at Knockane, Toomevara, on Thursday night, June 10.

It is understood that the trailer was stolen from the front yard of a house between 9pm and 11pm.

Witnesses are also sought over the theft of two antique metal flowerpots from outside a garden shed in Moneygall.

This offence occurred in the village some time between Friday and Saturday last.