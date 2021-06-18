Tipperary gardaí investigating thefts of antique flower pots and trailer
The gardaí in Tipperary are appealing for witness information following the theft of a trailer at Knockane, Toomevara, on Thursday night, June 10.
It is understood that the trailer was stolen from the front yard of a house between 9pm and 11pm.
Witnesses are also sought over the theft of two antique metal flowerpots from outside a garden shed in Moneygall.
This offence occurred in the village some time between Friday and Saturday last.
