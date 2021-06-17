At long, long last - Cahir Meet and Train group returns this evening

The Group have announced that they will meet once again in Duneske at 7pm this evening (Thursday June 17) for registration.
Cahir Meet & Train group returns
All members need to register before the group can resume activities and pay the insurance fee of €10.
It’s very important that the insurance is paid, so if you cannot make Thursday please make contact with a committee member to make arrangements.
