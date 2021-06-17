Evergreen Noel Joyce is Tipperary pitch and putt matchplay champion once again

The postponed 2020 County Tipperary Matchplay Pitch and Putt Finals were held recently in Hillview and overall it was a good day for Hillview players.

In the Senior event, the experienced Noel Joyce came out on top against the up and coming Paul Sweeney.

Daryl Cashin won the Junior category and Veronica Anglim was runner-up in the ladies junior.

Congratulations to all who took part and especially to the winners.

A huge thanks to the Pitch and Putt committee for their fantastic work preparing the course for a wonderful series of finals.

Results

Gents Senior: Winner - Noel Joyce (Hillview) Runner Up - Paul Sweeney (Hillview).

Gents Inter: Winner - Ray Lyons (Tipperary Hills) Runner Up - Sean McCormack (Lakeside).

Gents Junior: Winner - Daryl Cashin (Hillview), Runner Up - Michael O’Donoghue (Tipperary Hills).

Ladies Senior: Winner - Breda White (Tipperary Hills), Runner Up - Martha O’Brien (Lakeside).

Ladies Nett: Winner - Margaret Hennessy (Riverdale) Runner Up - Veronica Anglim (Hillview).

The Hillview member Magnier and McInerney Cups were won by players in form, Daryl Cashin and Veronica Anglim.

Gent’s Magnier Cup Results

Overall Nett Winner: Daryl Cashin with 86.

Overall Nett Runner-up: Thomas Kiely with 87.

Overall Gross Winner: Paul Sweeney with 95.

Ladies Crowley Cup Results

Overall Nett Winner: Veronica Anglim with 90.

Overall Nett Runner-up: Pauline Lucey with 93.

Overall Gross Winner: Shula McCarthy with 118.

Tuesday Scramble

Every Tuesday evening, Hillview have a Pitch and Putt Scramble, and some recent results were as follows:

May 18: Overall Nett Winners: Stephen O’Reilly, Nora Whelan and Jeremiah Bergin with 50 2/3. Overall Nett Runners-up: John Fitzgerald, Lorraine Creed and Chyanne McDonald Creed with 54 2/3. Overall Gross Winners: Noel Joyce, Ann Delahunty and John Cawley with 66.

May 25: Overall Nett Winner: Noel Joyce, Veronica Anglim and Con Lucey with 53. Overall Nett Runners-up: Seanie O’Connor, Nora Whelan and John Hogan with 53 2/3. Overall Gross Winners: Stephen O’Reilly and Kathleen Shanley with 63. Overall Third Nett: Tom Morris, Bill Roberts and Shula McCarthy with 56 2/3.

June 1: Overall Nett Winners: Seanie O’Connor and Veronica Anglim with 77 1/2 (Countback). Overall Nett Runners-up: John Creed and Gemma Martin with 77 1/2. Overall Gross Winners: Darren O’Donnell, Tony McCarthy and Brother Buck with 92.

June 8: Overall Nett Winners: Kyle Kennedy, Nora Whelan and Bill Roberts with 72 2/3. Overall Nett Runners-up: Seanie O’Connor, Ann Delahunty and John Hogan with 77. Overall Gross Winners: John Fitzgerald, Ollie Connellan and Darren Byrnes with 89.

Handicap Matchplay

Clonmel Credit Union Handicap Matchplay. All first round matches must be played by July 18.