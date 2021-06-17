Clonmel Club captain captures Summer Medal while the Ladies are "Getting into Golf" once again

MEN'S NOTES

Captain Fantastic

“The Morris Oil Summer Medal” was won on Sunday last by this year’s captain Billy Greene with 70 nett. It was a fantastic result also for Michael Healy who was first on the day with a 69 nett and as category winner he will go forward to represent the club in the next round of All-Ireland Medal of which the grand final will be hosted by Clonmel Golf Club in August. Michael joined nearly three years ago on the "get into golf program" in Andrew Gartlan’s year as Captain. Kian O’Reilly came third with a 70 nett score, pushing Ciaran Kenrick into fourth place with a 71 nett also. Jack Alton was Top Dog on the day shooting a 75 gross.

Pierce Purcell Trials

Some housekeeping now...! If I don't put up this "Purcell" message for Noel O'Brien there could be an hour-long phone call to follow. So here goes! If you have a pulse and a few pounds and a handicap index of 10.5 or more at the start of this year put your name on the "Purcell Trials Sheet" in the lower hall or call Noel yourself on 087 2223253 or just come along Wednesday next at 6.15 pm.

After last week’s emphatic win in the "John Dwyer Fourball" Sean Callaghan and Billy Acheson, once again pulled away from the field to win by three clear shots from Young Sean Hawkins and Pat Quinlan who themselves had a a fine score of 46 pts to push Kevin O'Donnell and Mikey Power into third on a count back. Supreme scoring by all, but the 49 points by the "young bucks" was somewhat exceptional! This week’s winners of the "Morris Oil fourball the aforementioned Noel O’Brien & Donal Foley narrowly pipped the experienced Davy Hallinan and the new lad Ronnie Fitzgerald on a last 6 count back; in third were Brian Prendergast and Shane Fagan with a respectable 44 pts. Well done all!

Fixtures

Juniors at 9am Sharp on Monday. Followed by the Woodlock 12-hole Ongoing Comp. Seems to be a popular competition with quite a few entries this week. Tuesday is Bulmer's day! Barlo Motors all the way Friday, Saturday and Sunday 18 Hole V-Par four-ball

Dave Barry is running a US open bumper tipster draw.... pick any 3 players from panel 1 and 2 from panel 2 and 1 from panel 3 etc.



LADIES NOTES

Results: Saturday June 6 & Wed June 9 - 18 Hole S/F - Sponsored by Marks & Spencer: 1st Marjorie Walsh. (24) 34pts Gross: Roisin Quinlivan (6) 22 Gross

Fixtures

Saturday, June 19 - 18 Hole S/F - Club Competition Wednesday, June 23 - Ladies Open Day - 18 Hole 3 Ball Champagne Scramble

Ladies Open Day

Wednesday June 23. - Ladies Open Day - Sponsored by Eldon’s Bar, Clonmel Our 1st Open Day of 2021 will take place on Wednesday, June 23. This is always a great day on the Ladies Calendar, with fabulous prizes sponsored by Eldon’s Bar. It’s an 18 Hole, 3 Person Champagne Scramble. Bookings: Contact Aine, at 0526124050

Wednesday, July 7- Ladies Open Day - 3 Ball Texas Scramble - Sponsored by Barlo Motors, Clonmel Donoughmore Cup: The sheet for entry to this Competition is now up on the Ladies Notice Board. Closing Date Saturday, June 19.



Club Lotto

Lotto Results June 12

Numbers Drawn; 2, 12, 13, 21.

No Jackpot Winner. 2 Matched 3 numbers and receive €50 each.

1. Keith Greene; 2. Liam Phelan

Jackpot €2,800 on June 19 between 5pm and 6pm.