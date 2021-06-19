Straight down the middle - Captains' Drive-In was a wonderful unseasonal day at Cahir Park

Captains Drive-In

June Bank Holiday Monday, half way through traditional golfing year and Cahir Park enjoyed a wonderful day of golf to honour our 2021 Captains, Francis McCarthy and Geraldine Lyons, Junior Captain Luke Healy and President Neil Carey.

Proceedings got under way very swiftly to ensure all Covid-19 Guidelines were adhered to. Excellent Drives by all four ensured a great start to their round of golf.

With thanks to the Team who matched high/low Handicappers, every Four Ball had a wonderful game, competitive, fun and new acquaintances made.

The Drive-In Straight Scramble was very kindly sponsored by Noel Hally.

Results:

Winners Paul Tuohy, Morgan Lyons, Jack Smyth and Maureen McEvoy 52.4 nett; 2nd Emmet Leahy, Morgan Lyons Jun., Breda Hickey and Bella Healy 54.8 nett; 3rd Declan Walsh, Bill McCarthy, Peter McCarthy and Julie Connolly 57.1Net

Captains Francis and Geraldine thanked all who played golf, wished everyone a good year of golf ahead, and thanked Course Staff, Pro Shop Staff and Caterers, Volunteers, Sponsors of all Competitions throughout the year, House Committee and especially their respective families who support them throughout this busy year for both. President Neil was excellent M.C. and Junior Captain Luke was magnanimous in his assistance to the smooth running of the afternoon.

Cahir Park Golf Club Classic

Next weekend will feature our Club Classic. A fantastic weekend of golf is anticipated. Friday to Sunday inclusive, June 18 to 20. Booking through Pro Shop 052 7441474.

3 Person Champagne Scramble, Any combination of Ladies and Gents, Prizes Galore.

At the recent Captains Drive-In at Cahir Park Golf Club were from left to right: Junior Captain Luke Healy, Men's Captain Francis McCarthy, Lady Captain Ger Lyons and Club President Neil Carey (Senior).



MEN'S GOLF

Midweek Results of 18 Hole S/F Qualifier Tuesday 8th to Thursday 10th June: Category 1: Adrian Atkins H/C (8) 39 Pts, Category 2: Ken J Cotter H/C (14) 36 Pts, Category 3: John Farrell H/C (18) 38 Pts.

Upcoming Events:

Tuesday to Thursday June 15-17, ABP Open Singles Qualifier.

Friday to Sunday, 18-20 June, Club Classic.

ABP Final

The long awaited ABP 2020 Grand Final took place on Sunday last with the inform Steven Barnes taking top spot on a count back with a score of 39 points playing off 8. Solid shooting. The category prize winners were as follows:

Category 1: 1st Shay Hughes (7) 36 pts (B9); 2nd Michael Moloney (5) 36 pts

Category 2: 1st Norman Jones (10) 39 pts; 2nd Tim O’Donoghue (10) 38 pts

Category 3: 1st Kalle Hogan (28) 38 pts; 2nd Pat Keating (18) 36 pts

Thank you to our Sponsors ABP who are valued neighbours of our Club.

LADIES GOLF

It has been an extremely busy week for Cahir Park Ladies.

Teams out for Revive Active, Minor Cup and Challenge Cup.

Congratulations to our Minor Cup Team who had success over Templemore and in turn, we congratulate Templemore for their success over us in the Revive Active Competition.

Cahir Park Ladies also lost to Tipperary Golf Club Ladies in the Challenge Cup.

A big thank you to all the Teams, Panels and their Managers, Ann O'Brien and Breda Wall of Minor Cup, Susan Carey and Imelda Dilleen of Revive Active and Anne Fitzgerald and Kathleen Alton of Challenge Cup.

We wish our Minor Cup Team well for their next round and Tipperary Challenge and Templemore Revive Active Teams for their next rounds also

Club Results for Ladies

Wonderful to be playing Club Competitions again with fantastic scoring and numerous Members featuring.

Thursday, June 10, 18 Hole S/F - GOY 1: Winner Anne Walsh, H/C 39, 38 Pts. 2nd, Josie Walsh, H/C 29, 37 Pts. Gross, Caitlin Fitzgerald, H/C 13, 21 Pts. 3rd, Anne Fitzgerald H/C 23, 36 Pts, CB.

Saturday/Sunday, June 5-6, 18 Hole S/F: Winner, Mary Cotter, H/C 34, 41 Pts.

Thursday, June 3, 18 Hole S/F: Winner Rosaleen Fitzgerald, H/C 27, 40 Pts. 2nd, Betty Buttimer H/C 35, 36 Pts. Gross, Michelle Keating, H/C 15, 19 Pts. 3rd, Marie Keating, H/C 25, 35 Pts.

Saturday/Sunday, May 29-30, 12 Hole S/F: Winner, Susie Burke H/C 21 (14) 29 Pts. 2nd, Carrie Healy H/C 42 (28) 27 Pts. 3rd, Miriam Halley H/C 18 (12) 25 Pts.

Thursday, May 27, 12 Hole S/F: Winner, Imelda Buckley H/C 21 (14) 27 Pts. 2nd, Norma O'Brien H/C 19 (13) 26 Pts. 3rd, Marie Keating H/C 26 (17) 25 Pts.

Upcoming Fixtures

Thursday, June 17, 18 Holes S/F - GOY 2. Friday/Saturday/Sunday 18 - 20 June, Cahir Golf Club Classic.

Senior Ladies

Seniors Champagne Scramble continues every Tuesday. Thank you to all the participants and to Margaret Costello for taking responsibility for Draws and Tee Times.

Results

Tuesday, June 8, Winners: Imelda Buckley, Josie Walsh and Maureen McEvoy 69 Pts. 2nd, Noreen Hally, Anne Fahy and Anne Walsh, 64 Pts. 3rd Deirdre O'Neill, Kathleen Noonan and Breda Wall, 62 Pts.

PGA Assistants Championship Qualifier

The Irish region Qualifier for the PGA Assistants Championship took place last week in County Meath Golf Club.

Cahir Park Golf Club had high interest in this event. A strong field took part with 14 qualifying spots up for grabs in testing conditions.

Our Club Assistant Professional Paul Eivers as well as former Cahir Park Golf Club member Dylan Burke (now attached to Millicent Golf Club in Kildare) earned places in July's Championship representing Ireland.

Colin O'Gorman, another former member of our club and currently flying the flag for Beech Park Golf Club in Dublin, battled hard for a decent finish just missing out on the final qualifying spot.

Also a special mention to another man who came through the ranks of our club, Jack Ahearne who made his Pro debut in this event.

Club lotto

Thank you for your continued support. Lotto Results for Sunday, June 13 are: Jackpot €1300. No Jackpot winner this week. Next week's jackpot will be €1350. Lucky Dip Winners of €25: Francis McCarthy and Marie Devitt.