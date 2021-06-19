After the wedding bells it's back to the action at County Tipperary Golf Club

Wedding Bells on the Golf Course

A big congratulations from all the members to our Captain Tony Reade on his Marriage to Elienna Leqesqueur Souto which took place on a beautiful day on the Championship Tee Box at Dundrum House Hotel Golf & Leisure Resort. Many years of happiness to you both.

Mens Golf

The Club Doubles competition took place over last weekend.

The Leading Qualifiers were Vincent Carr & Matt Carr on 64 with Michael Slattery & Patrick Higgins also on 64. The draw will be posted on men's board on Tuesday evening.

A singles competition also took place over last weekend. The winner was Tommy Moloney (12) 42pts, 2nd Richard Phibbs (16) 40pts, Best Gross Daniel Kennedy (7) 39pts, 3rd Damien O’Dwyer (22) 38pts

O’Dwyer Cup

The O’Dwyer Cup will take place next weekend. This competition is kindly sponsored by Dermot & John O’Dwyer.

Club Classic

Our Club Classic is back again this year and is kindly sponsored by O’Dwyer Steel Dundrum. It will be held over the week from Tuesday June 22, to Sunday June 27. Your support will be greatly appreciated and it is excellent value at €100 for a team of four.

Munster Men’s Seniors

The Munster Men's Seniors Golf was held at Dundrum House Hotel on Tuesday last, June 15. We had seniors over 60 from all over Munster playing our great course and the weather held up too.

Open Singles at Dundrum

In first place Kevin Cooney with 39pts, 2nd Jack Hogan 38pts, 3rd Daniel Currivan with 37pts.

Singles Stableford (9-hole)

In first place Thomas Kennedy with 23pts, 2nd L J Ryan 20pts, 3rd Trevor Downey with 20pts.

International Kings Cup

Dundrum House Hotel, Golf & Leisure Resort are hosting the international Kings cup ON Monday week. It’s an open qualifier event with an opportunity to travel with your playing partner to the States. The Tee Sheet is now open.

Ladies Golf

The ladies finally got to finish the winter league with Team 6 “Jack Apple Twist” coming out on top with 79 pts Captain Olive Ryan with Catherine O’Halloran, Jacinta Coman, Carmel Lowth, Helena Ryan and Juvenile Captain Ava O’Dwyer. In second place was Team 5 “Pina Colada” on 77 pts Captain Elaine Kinane Ryan with Marguerite Friday, Maura Crosse, Margaret O’Connell Kay Crosse, Isobel Hayes and Anne Blake. It was a very close contest, well done everyone.Tuesday morning Scramble was won by Marie O’Connor, Dorothea Hannigan and Catherine Moloney well done ladies.Wednesday 9 hole qualifier was won by Marie O’Connor on (15)-22 pts second Elizabeth Hayes (25)-20 pts Gross went to Michelle Crowe 11 gross pts.

Thursday evening‘s social golf was won by Lady Captain Anne Grace 21 pts with Marie Graves 20 pts.Our Minor and challenge Cup teams play their first round on Saturday June 19, against Slievenamon it’s a home and away event Minor manager Flan MacGlinchey has named her panel, Margaret Ryan, Geraldine Ryan, Mary Hickey, Pauline Walsh, Sheena Ryan and Jenny Lawrence.

Challenge Cup manager’s Kay Crosse and Pauline Treacy named their panel, Patricia Moran, Niamh Chadwick, Annette Murphy, Anne Hallinan and Rose Smyth.

Juvenile coaching continues for all ages.