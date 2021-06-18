All the club GAA fixtures in Tipperary for the coming week - County, South and West

Tiobraid Árann abú - All the fixtures for the coming week
COUNTY GAA FIXTURES
SATURDAY, JUNE 19
FBD Insurance County Junior (A) Hurling Championship Semi Final
The Ragg, 19:00, Toomevara V Arravale Rovers (ET and must finish on the day). Referee: John Dooley
SUNDAY, JUNE 20
FBD Insurance - County Football League - Group 1 (A) Round 1
Clonmel Sportsfield, 12:00, Clonmel Commercials V Arravale Rovers. Referee: Sean Lonergan
FBD Insurance - County Football League - Group 1 (B) Round 1
Monroe, 12:00, Moyle Rovers V Kilsheelan-Kilcash. Referee: Derek O’Mahoney
FBD Insurance - County Football League - Group 1 (C) Round 1
Lisvernane, 12:00, Aherlow V Rockwell Rovers. Referee: Michael Duffy
Beal Atha Poirin, 12:00, Ballyporeen V Cahir. Referee: David Grogan
FBD Insurance - County Football League - Group 2 (A) Round 1
Golden, 12:00, Golden-Kilfeacle V Clonmel Óg. Referee: Seanie Peters
FBD Insurance - County Football League - Group 2 (B) Round 1
Bansha, 12:00, Galtee Rovers/St Pecaun V Grangemockler Ballyneale. Referee: Richard O Connor
FBD Insurance - County Hurling League - Group 2 (B) Round 2
Holycross, 12:00, Holycross/Ballycahill V Mullinahone. Referee: Kieran Delaney
Páirc na nEalaí, 12:00, Carrick Swan V Éire Óg Annacarty/Donohill. Referee: Paul Guinan
FBD Insurance - County Hurling League - Group 4 (A) Round 2
Páirc Ciocaim, Dundrum, 12:00 Knockavilla Donaskeigh Kickhams V Ballingarry. Referee: Kevin Jordan
WEDNESDAY, JUNE 23
FBD Insurance - County Hurling League - Group 4 (A) Round 2
Kilsheelan, 19:30, Kilsheelan-Kilcash V Carrick Davins. Referee: Paddy Ivors
WEST TIPPERARY GAA FIXTURES
SATURDAY, JUNE 19
Shane Hennessy Agri West Junior 'B' Football Final
Páirc Ciocaim, Dundrum, 17:00, Éire Óg Annacarty/Donohill V Rosegreen (ET and must finish on the day)
Tipperary Co-Op West Tipperary Junior 'B' Hurling Group 2 Final
Golden, 19:00, Knockavilla Donaskeigh Kickhams V Cashel King Cormacs (ET and must finish on the day)
WEDNESDAY, JUNE 23
Shane Hennessy Agri West Intermediate Football Final
Leahy Park, Cashel, 20:00, Clonoulty/Rossmore V Rockwell Rovers (ET and must finish on the day)
SOUTH TIPPERARY FIXTURES
WEDNESDAY, JUNE 16
Clonmel Oil Senior Football League 2021 Round 2
Cloneen 20:00 Kilsheelan-Kilcash V Killenaule. Referee: Paddy Ivors
Clonmel Oil South Junior B Hurling 2020 Championship Semi-final
Monroe 19:30 Clerihan V Carrick Swan. (ET). Referee Brian Tyrrell
Ned Hall Park 20:00 Moyle Rovers V Cahir (ET) Referee: Cathal Boyle (U)
SATURDAY, JUNE 19
John Quirke JewelLers South Junior A Championship 2020 Final
Clonmel Sportsfield 19:00 Carrick Swan V Grangemockler Ballyneale (ET). Referee: Paul Guinan
SUNDAY, JUNE 20
Clonmel Oil South Junior B Hurling 2020 Championship Final
Ned Hall Park 19:00, Cahir or Moyle Rovers V Clerihan or Carrick Swan (ET). Referee: Noel Cosgrave.
