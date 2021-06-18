All the club GAA fixtures in Tipperary for the coming week - County, South and West



COUNTY GAA FIXTURES

SATURDAY, JUNE 19

FBD Insurance County Junior (A) Hurling Championship Semi Final

The Ragg, 19:00, Toomevara V Arravale Rovers (ET and must finish on the day). Referee: John Dooley

SUNDAY, JUNE 20

FBD Insurance - County Football League - Group 1 (A) Round 1

Clonmel Sportsfield, 12:00, Clonmel Commercials V Arravale Rovers. Referee: Sean Lonergan

FBD Insurance - County Football League - Group 1 (B) Round 1

Monroe, 12:00, Moyle Rovers V Kilsheelan-Kilcash. Referee: Derek O’Mahoney

FBD Insurance - County Football League - Group 1 (C) Round 1

Lisvernane, 12:00, Aherlow V Rockwell Rovers. Referee: Michael Duffy

Beal Atha Poirin, 12:00, Ballyporeen V Cahir. Referee: David Grogan

FBD Insurance - County Football League - Group 2 (A) Round 1

Golden, 12:00, Golden-Kilfeacle V Clonmel Óg. Referee: Seanie Peters

FBD Insurance - County Football League - Group 2 (B) Round 1

Bansha, 12:00, Galtee Rovers/St Pecaun V Grangemockler Ballyneale. Referee: Richard O Connor

FBD Insurance - County Hurling League - Group 2 (B) Round 2

Holycross, 12:00, Holycross/Ballycahill V Mullinahone. Referee: Kieran Delaney

Páirc na nEalaí, 12:00, Carrick Swan V Éire Óg Annacarty/Donohill. Referee: Paul Guinan

FBD Insurance - County Hurling League - Group 4 (A) Round 2

Páirc Ciocaim, Dundrum, 12:00 Knockavilla Donaskeigh Kickhams V Ballingarry. Referee: Kevin Jordan

WEDNESDAY, JUNE 23

FBD Insurance - County Hurling League - Group 4 (A) Round 2

Kilsheelan, 19:30, Kilsheelan-Kilcash V Carrick Davins. Referee: Paddy Ivors



WEST TIPPERARY GAA FIXTURES

SATURDAY, JUNE 19

Shane Hennessy Agri West Junior 'B' Football Final

Páirc Ciocaim, Dundrum, 17:00, Éire Óg Annacarty/Donohill V Rosegreen (ET and must finish on the day)

Tipperary Co-Op West Tipperary Junior 'B' Hurling Group 2 Final

Golden, 19:00, Knockavilla Donaskeigh Kickhams V Cashel King Cormacs (ET and must finish on the day)



WEDNESDAY, JUNE 23

Shane Hennessy Agri West Intermediate Football Final

Leahy Park, Cashel, 20:00, Clonoulty/Rossmore V Rockwell Rovers (ET and must finish on the day)

SOUTH TIPPERARY FIXTURES



WEDNESDAY, JUNE 16

Clonmel Oil Senior Football League 2021 Round 2

Cloneen 20:00 Kilsheelan-Kilcash V Killenaule. Referee: Paddy Ivors

Clonmel Oil South Junior B Hurling 2020 Championship Semi-final

Monroe 19:30 Clerihan V Carrick Swan. (ET). Referee Brian Tyrrell

Ned Hall Park 20:00 Moyle Rovers V Cahir (ET) Referee: Cathal Boyle (U)

SATURDAY, JUNE 19

John Quirke JewelLers South Junior A Championship 2020 Final

Clonmel Sportsfield 19:00 Carrick Swan V Grangemockler Ballyneale (ET). Referee: Paul Guinan



SUNDAY, JUNE 20

Clonmel Oil South Junior B Hurling 2020 Championship Final

Ned Hall Park 19:00, Cahir or Moyle Rovers V Clerihan or Carrick Swan (ET). Referee: Noel Cosgrave.