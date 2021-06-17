Cllr Michael O'Meara elected cathaoirleach of Nenagh District Council

Cllr Michael O'Meara: new cathaoirealach of Nenagh Municipal District Council
Independent Lowry Team councillor Michael O'Meara has been elected unopposed as the incoming cathaoirleach of Nenagh Municipal District Council at this Thursday's Nenagh MDC annual meeting.
Cllr O'Meara, from Lower Ormond, replaces fellow Independent Cllr Seamus Morris.
Cllr O'Meara was nominated by Cllr Hughie McGrath, Independent, and seconded by Cllr Morris.
Cllr Ger Darcy of Fine Gael was elected unopposed as leas-chathaoirleach.
He was proposed by Cllr John "Rocky" McGrath, Independent Lowry Team, and seconded by Cllr John Carroll of Fianna Fáil.
More News
Viaduct Bench Sponsors Bridie Kendrick & John Quirke present cheque to Cahir Tidy Towns Chairman Breda Gallagher with TT activist Andy Moloney and members on duty
Subscribe or register today to discover more from DonegalLive.ie
Buy the e-paper of the Donegal Democrat, Donegal People's Press, Donegal Post and Inish Times here for instant access to Donegal's premier news titles.
Keep up with the latest news from Donegal with our daily newsletter featuring the most important stories of the day delivered to your inbox every evening at 5pm.