Cllr Michael O'Meara elected cathaoirleach of Nenagh District Council

Independent Lowry Team councillor Michael O'Meara has been elected unopposed as the incoming cathaoirleach of Nenagh Municipal District Council at this Thursday's Nenagh MDC annual meeting.

Cllr O'Meara, from Lower Ormond, replaces fellow Independent Cllr Seamus Morris.

Cllr O'Meara was nominated by Cllr Hughie McGrath, Independent, and seconded by Cllr Morris.

Cllr Ger Darcy of Fine Gael was elected unopposed as leas-chathaoirleach.

He was proposed by Cllr John "Rocky" McGrath, Independent Lowry Team, and seconded by Cllr John Carroll of Fianna Fáil.