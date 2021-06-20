Superbly located 3-bed semi-detached residence in the heart of Clonmel

No. 25 O' Rahilly Avenue, Clonmel

No. 25 O' Rahilly Avenue, Clonmel

Price: €175,000 


3 Bed Semi-Detached House 81 m² / 872 ft² For Sale

Description
This property is located in a superb area of Clonmel. Close to the Showgrounds Shopping Centre, and the town centre.
Features
- Gas Central Heating

- PVC Double Glazed Windows

- Enclosed Rear Garden

- Modern Kitchen


BER Details
BER: F BER No.113866149 Energy Performance Indicator:436.16 kWh/m²/yr


Accommodation
Sitting Room 4.5m x 3.3m Gas Fireplace with Marble Surround

Kitchen 4.3m x 3.0m Fully Fitted.

W.C. 2.1m x 1.8m

Bedroom 1 3.1m x 2.5m

Bedroom 2 3.4m x 4.5m

Bedroom 3 3.2m x 2.4m Built in Wardrobe.

Bathroom 1.6m x 1.6m

Dougan FitzGerald
Penny Bank, Emmet Street, Clonmel, Co. Tipperary

 Call 052 612 1003

