Superbly located 3-bed semi-detached residence in the heart of Clonmel

No. 25 O' Rahilly Avenue, Clonmel
Price: €175,000
3 Bed Semi-Detached House 81 m² / 872 ft² For Sale
Description
This property is located in a superb area of Clonmel. Close to the Showgrounds Shopping Centre, and the town centre.
Features
- Gas Central Heating
- PVC Double Glazed Windows
- Enclosed Rear Garden
- Modern Kitchen
BER Details
BER: F BER No.113866149 Energy Performance Indicator:436.16 kWh/m²/yr
Accommodation
Sitting Room 4.5m x 3.3m Gas Fireplace with Marble Surround
Kitchen 4.3m x 3.0m Fully Fitted.
W.C. 2.1m x 1.8m
Bedroom 1 3.1m x 2.5m
Bedroom 2 3.4m x 4.5m
Bedroom 3 3.2m x 2.4m Built in Wardrobe.
Bathroom 1.6m x 1.6m
Dougan FitzGerald
Penny Bank, Emmet Street, Clonmel, Co. Tipperary
Call 052 612 1003
