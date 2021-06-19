Aidan Grant wins June Summer Medal at Carrick-on-Suir Golf Club

CARRICK-ON-SUIR GOLF CLUB
Fixtures
Wednesday June 16: Ladies 18 Hole & 9 Hole Stableford
Thursday June 17- Saturday June 19: Open 18 Hole Stableford White Tees
Saturday June 19 – Sunday June 20: 18 Hole Stableford Blue Tees
Results
June Medal Sponsor: Unecol Medal Winner: Aidan Grant (15) 69 c/b. Cat. A: Brian Hartery (10) 70. Cat B: Darragh Foley (13) 69. Cat C: Martin O’Sullivan (23) 71
Open 18 Hole Stableford White Tees: 1. Tony Musiol (25) 40pts. Visitor Clive Cooney (6) 39pts
Tuesday 9 Hole Stableford Blue Tees: 1. Patsy Dunne (13) 19pts c/b; 2. Anthony Fitzpatrick (7) 19pts c/b
9 Hole Stableford White Tees: 1. Raymond Cullen (9) 22pts; 2. Gerry Walsh (7) 20pts c/b
Ladies 9 Hole Scramble: 1. Margaret Dunne and Mary Fleming 34 nett; 2. Emily Comerford and Ann Cronin 35 nett
Ladies 18 Hole S/F: 1. Janet White 34 pts and best gross; 2. Ann Maxwell 33pts c/b; 3. Joan Reade 33pts c/b
Ladies 9 Hole S/F: 1. Helen Power 19pts; 2. Josephine O’Doherty 18pts
