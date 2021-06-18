Tipperary RNLI called out to assist cruiser in difficulty on Lough Derg

Tipperary RNLI called out for second time in two days to assist cruiser in difficulty on Lough Derg

Lough Derg RNLI approaches the the cruiser near Drominagh

Reporter:

tipperary star reporter

Email:

news@tipperarylive.ie

On Thursday June 17, Valentia Coast Guard requested Lough Derg RNLI lifeboat to launch to assist two people on a 28ft cruiser aground inside the G navigation mark, north of Drominagh Point the northern eastern end of Lough Derg.   

At 12.35pm the RNLI lifeboat Jean Spier launched with helm Eleanor Hooker, Ger Egan, Steve Smyth and Chris Parker on board. The winds were westerly, Force 3/4. Visibility was good.   

At 12.50pm, the lifeboat arrived on scene and could see that the cruise hire company were also on scene and attempting to re-float the cruiser. The lifeboat informed Valentia Coast Guard of the situation and the decision to standby. 

When it was evident the cruiser was fast on rocks, and the cruise hire company had arranged for a more powerful tow vessel to assist, the RNLI volunteers requested to take the two casualties off the stricken vessel and to Terryglass Harbour, where their boat would be taken once it was off the rocks. The lifeboat made Valentia Coast Guard aware of the plan.

At 1.38pm the lifeboat delivered the two casualties to Terryglass Harbour, where a boat owner invited them to their vessel for refreshments whilst they waited for their boat.

Brendan O’Brien, deputy launching authority at Lough Derg RNLI advises boat users to "plan your passage, study your charts and don’t stray off the charted navigation routes".  

Most Popular

Multimedia

More News

We've got Donegal Covered...

Subscribe or register today to discover more from DonegalLive.ie

Buy a paper

Buy the e-paper of the Donegal Democrat, Donegal People's Press, Donegal Post and Inish Times here for instant access to Donegal's premier news titles.

Buy Now
Get the news

Keep up with the latest news from Donegal with our daily newsletter featuring the most important stories of the day delivered to your inbox every evening at 5pm.

Register Here

This website and its associated sites are full participating members of the Press Council of Ireland and supports the Office of the Press Ombudsman. This scheme in addition to defending the freedom of the press, offers readers a quick, fair and free method of dealing with complaints that they may have in relation to articles that appear on our pages. To contact the Office of the Press Ombudsman go to www.pressombudsman.ie or www.presscouncil.ie