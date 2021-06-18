Tipperary RNLI called out to assist cruiser in difficulty on Lough Derg

On Thursday June 17, Valentia Coast Guard requested Lough Derg RNLI lifeboat to launch to assist two people on a 28ft cruiser aground inside the G navigation mark, north of Drominagh Point the northern eastern end of Lough Derg.

At 12.35pm the RNLI lifeboat Jean Spier launched with helm Eleanor Hooker, Ger Egan, Steve Smyth and Chris Parker on board. The winds were westerly, Force 3/4. Visibility was good.

At 12.50pm, the lifeboat arrived on scene and could see that the cruise hire company were also on scene and attempting to re-float the cruiser. The lifeboat informed Valentia Coast Guard of the situation and the decision to standby.

When it was evident the cruiser was fast on rocks, and the cruise hire company had arranged for a more powerful tow vessel to assist, the RNLI volunteers requested to take the two casualties off the stricken vessel and to Terryglass Harbour, where their boat would be taken once it was off the rocks. The lifeboat made Valentia Coast Guard aware of the plan.

At 1.38pm the lifeboat delivered the two casualties to Terryglass Harbour, where a boat owner invited them to their vessel for refreshments whilst they waited for their boat.

Brendan O’Brien, deputy launching authority at Lough Derg RNLI advises boat users to "plan your passage, study your charts and don’t stray off the charted navigation routes".