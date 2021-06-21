Tipperary senior citizens getting ready for a right "Siege of Ennis"

Knockavilla and Donaskeigh Community Councils first port of call with be Bunratty Castle.
Both Knockavilla and Donaskeigh Community Councils would like to announce that we are very close to finalising our day coach trip for our active retirement citizens. It is planned to take place around mid-July, with a visit to Bunratty Castle, then onto Ennis town where dinner will be served in a town hotel, from where our group can explore the town itself for an hour or two.
The cost of the trip will include the coach, entry into Bunratty Castle plus light refreshments on site, as well as the full dinner in Ennis. We don’t expect the price to go above €20 to €25 per person.
What we need now as a committee is to get an idea of people interested, so if anyone reading this post is, or has family members that would be interested, please contact the members listed, you don't have to commit at the moment, but just let us know if it's a trip you would like to take part if the date suits.
Kieran Slattery 0877934071 Helen Ryan 0879046671 John Browne 0877397529 Darren O’Neill 0879579125 Joe Daly 0861893037.
This is another initiative that we can subsidise which is made possible from the support we receive each week from our Share the spoils draw.
