Tipperary lady Josie is still enjoying life to the full at 99!

Happy birthday to Josie Hayes, Doorish, Cappawhite, who at 99 years is still enjoying life in her home.
Birthday greetings
Greetings also to Tim Meagher, Glassdrum whose birthday was Sunday last, June 20, Tim took the day off to ‘chill’.
Get well to Mary
Best wishes are extended to Mary Kelly, Chadville and the wish comes through from all her many friends.
Christening
On Sunday last, June 20 Mia Grace Ryan (B) was christened in Our Lady of Fatima Church. Mia is the second daughter of Thomas and Suzanne, sister of lovely Faye Louise.
Sympathy
Sincere sympathy is extended to Paddy Meehan, Toem in the death of his niece who died in England recently.
Scrap Metal Collection
The Scrap Metal Collection for Ayle National School continues. Items can be delivered to Grisewood’s Farm, but please, no fridges, freezers, TV’s.
School 085 745 3746
Altar Servers
New members are welcome. Boys and Girls from Third, Fourth, Fifth classes are invited to contact Attracta White 087 134 7767 or Séamus Lennon 086 277 1843
More News
Michael Ryan C, Chairman of the West Board presented the west Junior B football O’Connor Cup to Rosegreen joint captains James Walsh and Tony Kerwick in the presence of Shane Hennessy (Sponsor
Back on track: the Ballybrophy to Limerick line that serves North Tipperary has reopened following five months of closure
Adrian O’Dwyer of Cashel King Cormacs receives the Jamesie O’Donoghue Cup from West Board Chairman Michael Ryan C, in the presence of Jamesie’s mother Una O’Donoghue
