Deaths in Tipperary Wednesday June 22

The death has occurred of Kathleen Hackett (née Phelan)

Old Toberaheena, Clonmel, Tipperary

The death has occurred of Kathleen Hackett (nee Phelan), Sonas Melview Nursing Home and Old Toberaheena, Clonmel, Co. Tipperary and formerly Ballycleary, Castletown, Co. Laois. Kathleen passed away peacefully at Tipperary University Hospital on Monday morning, in her 97th year. Predeceased by her husband Pierce and baby son Pierce, she was the last surviving member of the Phelan family of Ballycleary, Castletown, Co. Laois. Beloved mother to her daughters Phil (Burke) and Nuala (Blackett), she will be sadly missed by her daughters, grandchildren Marc, Claire, Neil, Karen, Elaine, Róisín, Conor, David, Páraic, Kate and Aidan, sons-in-law Bartley and Fred, sister-in-law Phil (Hackett), great-grandchildren, nieces, nephews, extended family and her many friends.

Rest in Peace

A private Funeral Mass will be held in St Mary’s Church, Irishtown on Wednesday at 12 o’clock. Those who cannot attend can watch live via the St Mary’s Church livestream service www.churchservices.tv/clonmel. Burial will take place afterwards in St Patrick’s Cemetery. The family would ask that, over the coming days, everyone who knew Kathleen would take some time to light a candle or say a prayer in her memory.

The death has occurred of Percy Ryan

Timoleague, Cork / Holycross, Tipperary

RYAN (Timoleague & late of Holycross, Co.Tipperary) On June 21st 2021, PERCY, peacefully at CUH, surrounded by his loving family, after an illness bravely borne. Beloved husband of the late Eileen (nee Scannell) and much loved father of Don, Niamh, Shane, Niall & Eithne, brother of the late Pat, Ann & Mary. Sadly missed by his loving family, brothers Martin, Tom, Bill, Bishop John & Pascal, sister Peg, daughters-in-law Fiona, Andrea & Maeve, sons-in-law Shane & Seán, brothers-in-law, sisters-in-law, grandchildren, nephews, nieces, relatives, neighbours, carers & friends.

May Percy Rest In Peace

Due to current HSE & government guidelines, Percy's Funeral will take place privately. Percy's Funeral Cortege will leave Foley's Funeral Home, Timoleague at 2pm Wednesday, 23rd June, passing his home in Main Street en route to Timoleague Parish Church for 2.30pm Requiem Mass followed by burial in St. Mologa's Cemetery, Timoleague

The death has occurred of BERNARD SHOULDICE

Portroe, Tipperary

Peacefully in the care of the staff at South Tipperary General Hospital. Predeceased by his beloved parents and his three Brothers. Deeply regretted by his loving brothers Michael, Anthony, John and Mark, uncles Charles & Louis, sisters-in-law, nieces and nephews, cousins, neighbours, relatives, the residents & staff of Haywood Lodge and his many friends.

May Bernard Rest In Peace

Due to current guidelines regarding Covid-19 a reposing for his relatives and friends will take place this Tuesday at Ryans Funeral Home, Nenagh from 5 o'c to 7 o'c. His remains will arrive to St,Mary's Church, Portroe on Wednesday at 11.45 for Requiem Mass at 12 o'c. Burial afterwards in the Church Grounds. Those who cannot attend may view the service on the Portroe Burgess & Youghal Youtube page. The family would like to thank you for your understanding at this time.