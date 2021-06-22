Tipperary bypass to be raised in the Seanad as part of N24 motorway debate
The N24 motorway project is due to be raised in Seanad this Tuesday morning by Tipperary's Sen Garret Ahearn
Sen Ahearn is to ask the Minister for Transport, Eamon Ryan, to make a statement on the project and the need to include a bypass of Tipperary Town.
Sen Ahearn will have five minutes to make an initial statement and the Minister or Minister of State has five minutes to reply.
