Tipperary cattle and sheep farmers are urged to 'sell hard'

IFA livestock chairman Brendan Golden has said beef prices have risen a further 5c/kg this week.

Steers are making €4.15/kg to €4.25/kg; heifers €4.20 to €4.30/kg; cows are starting at €3.40/kg for P grades with flat prices for mixes of Os and Ps of €3.60/kg and top-quality beef cows pushing to €3.85/kg and over in cases.

Young bulls are ranging from €4.15/kg to €4.30/kg.

He said demand was strong and numbers were extremely tight as demand from the food service sector improved throughout the EU.

“Young bull prices have strengthened over the past week, reflecting the stronger EU market for beef. Cattle supplies are predicted to be extremely tight over the coming months and as the seasonal summer demand increases the volume of sales, factories must maximise returns to farmers in the favourable market conditions,” he said.

He said last week’s kill was 28,804. With the steer and heifer kill back 1,164 and 684, respectively, it highlights the extremely tight supplies of prime cattle available to factories.

Mr Golden said farmers should sell hard in a positive and strengthening market.

Meanwhile, IFA sheep chairman Sean Dennehy said strong farmer resistance and tight supplies of suitable lambs meant factories were not succeeding in getting lamb prices back to the lower levels quoted.

“Buying has started for the EID festival and factories are very anxious to secure supplies including competing strongly in mart sales for lambs and cull ewes,” he said.

Mr Dennehy said factories were paying €7 to €7.20/kg, with deals to €7.30/kg to secure lambs. Cull ewes are making €3.30 to €3.60/kg.

Last week’s slaughter figures were back almost 3,000 head on the same week last year at 49,325, with the slaughter figures for the year back 81,551 head or 7%.

The IFA sheep chairman said farmers should sell hard as factories look to fill orders for the EID festival.