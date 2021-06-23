The fields of Tipperary are alive again to the sound of juvenile hurling

FR SHEEHY’S GAA CLUB

It was an extremely busy week on the field with all of our juvenile teams in action.

Our under 7’s went to Ballylooby for the Tipperary Go Games football blitz against Clerihan and Ballylooby and played 3 great matches.

The under 9’s went to Mullinahone for hurling games and put in a fantastic performance displaying some great skill.

The under 11’s played hurling against Kilsheelan in Clogheen and again played brilliantly.

In the South Tipperary football championship Fr. Sheehy’s u13s beat Ardfinnan on a scoreline of 4-5 to 1-4. Our under 15A Knockmealdown Gaels team lost out to Moyle Rovers 5-5 to 2-3. The under 17A team lost to Commercials 7-8 to 6-7 in a thriller.

Following on from the under 14 hurlers winning the county title last week, it has given the club a great lift and it is great to see all our juvenile team’s out playing frequently and developing rapidly. Thanks to all of our coaches and parents for your assistance and flexibility.

Fixtures

Upcoming fixtures for Fr Sheehy’s GAA

U15A football Knockmealdown Gaels v Mullinahone on Thursday in Ballylooby at 7.15

U11 Go Games Hurling Fr. Sheehy’s v Clerihan on Sunday in Clerihan at 10AM

Under 7s and 9s are have fixtures for the weekend.

Fr Sheehy’s Lotto

Lotto numbers drawn last week were 1, 14, 26, 28.

We had no winner, one match 3 (€150) who was Liam O’Connor Scart. Next week's jackpot will €5,300.

BRIAN BORUS LADIES FOOTBALL CLUB

Well done to Keira English and Ella Kelleher who our are u10s players of the week.

Keep up the great work Keira and Ella.