Great sadness around Tipperary at passing of two well-known Newcastle natives

SYMPATHY

Great sadness around Tipperary at passing of two well-known Newcastle natives

Sadness in Newcastle at the recent deaths of Margaret Hally and James Hackett.

Reporter:

Reporter

Email:

News@nationalist.ie

LATE MARGARET HALLY, NEWCASTLE
It is with sincere regret the accord the recent death of Mrs Margaret Hally, Newcastle and late of Rathgormac which sad event occurred at Padra Pio Nursing Home, Cappoquin.
Prior to her marriage Margaret was a member of the nursing staff at St Luke’s Hospital Clonmel where she was highly respected by all. A petite and stylish lady she was well known for her jovial and outgoing personality. When coming to live in Newcastle she was involved in the ICA taking part in completions especially in Dancing which she loved, and as a lovely singer she was in the local Church choir.
On Monday, June 14 her remains were removed to Newcastle Church where Mass was celebrated by Fr Michael Toomey, Following Mass burial took place in adjoining cemetery.
To her husband Tommy, Sisters, Brothers, Nephews, nieces, sister in law and other relations. We extend our sincere sympathy.

After a lifetime in Dublin, Mary returns to her final resting place in Tipperary

LATE MARY O'KEEFFE, CLOGHEEN

LATE JAMES HACKETT, NEWCASTLE
The death also occurred of Mr James Hackett, Kilmaneen, Newcastle which occurred on June 9 at Tipperary University Hospital. James was well known over a wide area through his work with Avonmore and Glanbia, he fossed a warm and friendly personality and made friends at ease.

James remains were removed to Ballybacon church on Saturday, June 12, following Mass burial took place in adjoining cemetery.
To his wife Nellie, daughters Aishling and Alish, Sons Patrick, Micheal, James, David. Grandchildren, sons-in-law, daughters in law and extended family we offer our sincere sympathies

Most Popular

Multimedia

More News

We've got Donegal Covered...

Subscribe or register today to discover more from DonegalLive.ie

Buy a paper

Buy the e-paper of the Donegal Democrat, Donegal People's Press, Donegal Post and Inish Times here for instant access to Donegal's premier news titles.

Buy Now
Get the news

Keep up with the latest news from Donegal with our daily newsletter featuring the most important stories of the day delivered to your inbox every evening at 5pm.

Register Here

This website and its associated sites are full participating members of the Press Council of Ireland and supports the Office of the Press Ombudsman. This scheme in addition to defending the freedom of the press, offers readers a quick, fair and free method of dealing with complaints that they may have in relation to articles that appear on our pages. To contact the Office of the Press Ombudsman go to www.pressombudsman.ie or www.presscouncil.ie