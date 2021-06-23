Great sadness around Tipperary at passing of two well-known Newcastle natives

LATE MARGARET HALLY, NEWCASTLE

It is with sincere regret the accord the recent death of Mrs Margaret Hally, Newcastle and late of Rathgormac which sad event occurred at Padra Pio Nursing Home, Cappoquin.

Prior to her marriage Margaret was a member of the nursing staff at St Luke’s Hospital Clonmel where she was highly respected by all. A petite and stylish lady she was well known for her jovial and outgoing personality. When coming to live in Newcastle she was involved in the ICA taking part in completions especially in Dancing which she loved, and as a lovely singer she was in the local Church choir.

On Monday, June 14 her remains were removed to Newcastle Church where Mass was celebrated by Fr Michael Toomey, Following Mass burial took place in adjoining cemetery.

To her husband Tommy, Sisters, Brothers, Nephews, nieces, sister in law and other relations. We extend our sincere sympathy.

LATE JAMES HACKETT, NEWCASTLE

The death also occurred of Mr James Hackett, Kilmaneen, Newcastle which occurred on June 9 at Tipperary University Hospital. James was well known over a wide area through his work with Avonmore and Glanbia, he fossed a warm and friendly personality and made friends at ease.

James remains were removed to Ballybacon church on Saturday, June 12, following Mass burial took place in adjoining cemetery.

To his wife Nellie, daughters Aishling and Alish, Sons Patrick, Micheal, James, David. Grandchildren, sons-in-law, daughters in law and extended family we offer our sincere sympathies