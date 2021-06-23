The Golf Classics are back in Tipperary - Rockwell Rovers GAA are first on the tee box!

ROCKWELL ROVERS GAA CLUB

The Golf Classics are back in Tipperary - Rockwell Rovers GAA are first on the tee box!

Rockwell Rovers GAA Club Golf Classic is on at Dundrum Golf Club on Friday and Saturday, July 16 and 17.

Reporter:

Reporter

Email:

News@nationalist.ie

ROCKWELL ROVERS GAA CLUB GOLF CLASSIC
With Lockdown being lifted Rockwell Rovers GAA Club is now holding their postponed Golf Classic in Dundrum Golf Club, County Tipperary on Friday and Saturday, July 16 and 17.

The cost is €120 for a team of 4 or €50 sponsorship of a tee box. Thanks to everyone who has already purchased a tee box or put in a team.


To enter a team please contact any of the following members: Alan Moloney (086) 0822489, Adrian O’Dwyer (086) 8599010, Cormac Ryan (087) 3744965, Gerry Heenan (087) 7604012, Willie Flynn (086) 1239567.

Open Week is resurrected at Clonmel - you might meet the golfer who's almost unbeatable at the moment

CLONMEL GOLF CLUB


With the club’s success in winning the County Intermediate Football title and the new development, the club is now, more than ever, going to need every financial assistance possible

Most Popular

Multimedia

More News

We've got Donegal Covered...

Subscribe or register today to discover more from DonegalLive.ie

Buy a paper

Buy the e-paper of the Donegal Democrat, Donegal People's Press, Donegal Post and Inish Times here for instant access to Donegal's premier news titles.

Buy Now
Get the news

Keep up with the latest news from Donegal with our daily newsletter featuring the most important stories of the day delivered to your inbox every evening at 5pm.

Register Here

This website and its associated sites are full participating members of the Press Council of Ireland and supports the Office of the Press Ombudsman. This scheme in addition to defending the freedom of the press, offers readers a quick, fair and free method of dealing with complaints that they may have in relation to articles that appear on our pages. To contact the Office of the Press Ombudsman go to www.pressombudsman.ie or www.presscouncil.ie