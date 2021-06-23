The Golf Classics are back in Tipperary - Rockwell Rovers GAA are first on the tee box!

Rockwell Rovers GAA Club Golf Classic is on at Dundrum Golf Club on Friday and Saturday, July 16 and 17.
ROCKWELL ROVERS GAA CLUB GOLF CLASSIC
With Lockdown being lifted Rockwell Rovers GAA Club is now holding their postponed Golf Classic in Dundrum Golf Club, County Tipperary on Friday and Saturday, July 16 and 17.
The cost is €120 for a team of 4 or €50 sponsorship of a tee box. Thanks to everyone who has already purchased a tee box or put in a team.
To enter a team please contact any of the following members: Alan Moloney (086) 0822489, Adrian O’Dwyer (086) 8599010, Cormac Ryan (087) 3744965, Gerry Heenan (087) 7604012, Willie Flynn (086) 1239567.
With the club’s success in winning the County Intermediate Football title and the new development, the club is now, more than ever, going to need every financial assistance possible
