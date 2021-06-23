Deaths in Tipperary Wednesday June 23



The death has occurred of Margaret Egan (née Wall)

Borris-in-Ossory, Laois / Ballaghmore, Laois / Tipperary

Margaret Egan nee Wall, Kyle, Ballaghmore, Borris in Ossory, Co. Laois died 22nd of June 2021 peacefully in the loving care of the staff of Elga Lodge Nursing Home, Shinrone. Predeceased by her husband Michael. Deeply regretted by her son John, daughters Sarah and Anne, Sarah's partner Joe, brothers Liam, John and Martin, sister SR.Jane, sisters-in-law, nephews, nieces, relatives and friends.

Rest in Peace.

Privately reposing on Friday in Treacys Funeral Home, Shinrone from 6 o'clock until 8 o'clock. Private removal on Saturday to St. Molua Church, Ballaghmore for Funeral Mass at 12.30 o'clock and burial afterwards in the adjoining cemetery. Please adhere to the HSE and government guidelines in accordance with funeral gatherings.

Those who would have liked to attend the funeral but due to the current restrictions cannot do so please feel free to leave a message in the condolence section below. The family would like to thank you for your support and understanding during this difficult time. Family flowers only please, donations, if desired, to The Irish Hospice Foundation c/o of Treacys Funeral Directors, Shinrone.

The death has occurred of Kitty Maher

Shanakill Cross, Templemore, Tipperary

Kitty Maher, Shanakill Cross, Roscrea, Co. Tipperary, 22nd of June 2021, peacefully at home, in her 101st Year. Deeply regretted by Her loving Nieces, Nephews, grandnieces and grandnephews, neighbours, relatives and a large circle of friends.

Rest in peace

Leaving her residence on Thursday morning at 11am for Requiem Mass in the Church of the Sacred Heart, Templemore at 12 noon. Interment afterwards in the adjoining cemetery. Messages of condolence can be left at www.ejgrey.com.